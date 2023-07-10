Chicago-bred rock band Styx is back on the road entertaining fans this summer and into the fall.

The band will play River Edge Park in Aurora on July 11. Styx is currently touring to promote the band's latest album "Crash of the Crown."

The legendary rock group is currently comprised of James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw, Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman, Ricky Phillips with an occasional appearance by Chuck Panozzo.

The latest album "Crash of the Crown" debuted in June 2021 and was released on Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which is Styx' label. Visit Styxworld.com for more information on the album and the tour.

FYI: Styx will perform at 8 p.m. July 11 at River Edge Park in Aurora. General admission tickets are $50. The band SIIN will open. Among upcoming concerts by Styx will be Oct. 12 in Shipshewana, Ind. and Oct. 13 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

