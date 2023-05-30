Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Summer Black Film Festival is coming to the Glen Theatre in Gary, where it will screen two independent films.

The African American Achievers are hosting the film festival at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Glen Theatre at 20 W Ridge Road. The Glen Theatre's Summer Black Film Festival will screen the films "3" and “8 Buck$" and host the Black film producers who made them for a discussion of their cinematic work.

Antonio and Serenity Edward directed and produced "8 Buck$," a true life-inspired story that documents the interaction between a homeless couple and a recently widowed man. Duane Gaines directed and produced "3," which concerns an 11-year-old boy struggling with his upbringing on the violent streets of Chicago and his three-day-long journey toward redemption.

"The film producers of the two films will be in attendance and will participate in a question-and-answer session following the screenings," organizers said in a press release. "Antonio and Serenity Edwards have produced over 10 short films and worked on several feature films. Antonio Edward is a director, producer, and video editor. Dr. Serenity Edward is a writer, producer, and director. Duane Gainz is a director, producer, artist, and more. He has been active in the film industry for about 15 years. His YouTube channel has amassed over 400 million views and is still growing. He has worked with artists such as Chief Keef, Lil Durk, Tink, Sza, Kevin Gates and others."

The Glen Theatre on the busy corner of Ridge Road and Broadway in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood dates back to 1941. Originally a first-run movie theater, it now hosts community theater, concerts and other special events.

Complimentary tickets to the film festival can be obtained in advance at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway in Gary.

Tickets cost $10 each at the door.