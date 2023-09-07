Antique tractors and other farm equipment will roll through Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.

The 47th Annual Fall Harvest Festival & Antique Equipment Show will take place from September 22-24 at the dairy farm turned into a wooded county park at 775 Meridian Rd. near the Northwest Health Hospital.

The fall festival will feature antique farm equipment like tractors, engines and devises for threshing, bailing, corn shelling and grinding. It will feature farm equipment made by The Massey Family from Canada and a display from the Indiana Massey Collectors Association.

People will be able to see farm animals, go on tractor rides, enjoy a pulled pork dinner and hunt for bargains in a craft and flea market. Attendees also can go check out an antique truck and go on wagon rides, listen to life music, camp on sight and check out an antique car truck and car show.

The Cedar Lake Farmers Market will be on hand, as will the Illiana Garden Railway Society

Festivities will include an education day on Friday, children's activities and a kiddie tractor pull. Food vendors will sell meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Farming enthusiasts can check out antique tractors, steam traction engines, prairie tractors, stationary engines, oil field engines, field demonstrations, a dynamometer, a Baker fan, a circular saw and shingle mill, a buzz saw, sorghum cooking and a blacksmith.

There also will be a parade of power, as well as military vehicles on display.

Admission is $10 per person and free for children under 12.