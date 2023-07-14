The Swedish metal band Meshuggah will perform Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Meshuggah will play Dec. 5 at Hard Rock Casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave.

"Meshuggah stands alone. One of the most inventive and creative metal bands of the last 30 years and one of the most widely revered, Meshuggah has been a standard bearer for forward-thinking creativity in heavy music throughout their illustrious career," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Over the course of more than 30 years and eight studio albums, Sweden’s widely worshipped progressive mavens have consistently redefined what it means to be heavy, while exhibiting a ferocious intelligence that belies the crushing weight of their riffs. From the ground-breaking savagery of 1995’s 'Destroy Erase Improve,' to the psychedelic tech-splorations of 'CatchyThirtyThree,' and on to the streamlined grotesquery of 'ObZen' and 'Koloss,' Meshuggah has always been way ahead of the game and plainly without peer."

Opening acts for Meshuggah include In Flames and Whitechapel.

"In a music scene full of seemingly endless subgenres and transient trends, In Flames is an example of what it means to steadfastly stay true to your vision," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Since forming in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1990 the legendary melodic metal act has toured the planet countless times and influenced many of today's biggest metal acts without ever ceasing to push their own signature sound forward."

Whitechapel also is another favorite among metalheads.

"At this stage in the game, the name Whitechapel commands respect. Already sitting on one of the most enviable catalogs in contemporary metal, in 2019 they dropped The Valley, showcasing a confident evolution in their sound and standing as a true landmark release that sets a new standard for the genre," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2021, they return with that album's successor, the mighty Kin, which is an even more dynamic and diverse collection, further advancing the band's sound into new territory without losing sight of what brought them to this point."

Tickets start at $49.50 for the 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.