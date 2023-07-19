The recent Sweets & Snacks Expo to hit Chicago showcased a variety of snacks and candy that is popular now as well as new products on their way to the market and new trends on the scene.

Manufacturers in the sweets and snack marketplace brought their wares to McCormick Place recently. A variety of products were in the spotlight from companies from around the world.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is presented by The National Confectioner's Association. The expo celebrated it 26th year in Chicago this year. In 2024, The Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held in Indianapolis. Then it will rotate between Las Vegas and Indianapolis until 2032.

This year's show displayed a number of interesting products including showcasing new innovations in flavor, interactive items and plant-based products among others.

Among various products seen while walking down the aisles were:

• A number of candy manufacturers featuring spicy flavors in their products including Vidal Gummies in Chili Peppers and Spicy Mangos flavors.

• Interactive products such as CandyRific's Disney Junior Mickey Light Up Talker and Marvel Spidey Amazing Friends Light Up Talker.

• 4D Gummy Blocks from Amos.

• New flavors from Hi-Soft including Salted Caramel Chews.

• Many more products showing up in sour flavors, from gummies to lollipops, gum and other chews.

• Cotton Candy which comes in Skittles and Starburst Flavors.

• Jelly Belly Sparkling Water and Jelly Belly Chews are also available in various flavors.

• A number of popcorn products were also seen throughout the show and featured a variety of flavors from cheesy and spicy to sweet concoctions.

• Breakfast, cereal and snack bars were in abundance throughout the show.

• A great deal of products starred the addition of Chamoy.

The 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo will take place May 13-16, 2024 at The Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. To learn more about the expo, visit sweetsandsnacks.com.