A retired teacher-turned-author wrote a children's book about bullying.

Gary resident Ben Clement wrote the illustrated children's book "Big Bad Wolf." He will do an author signing from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Miles Book at 2819 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland.

"This is a book that speaks in a realistic voice about bullying and how to break a bully of his or her bullying habits," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said. "That is a message that all elementary and middle schools need to hear. Hopefully, the schools in Lake County could consider purchasing the book in bulk."

The book has an important message, Rombous said.

"Being a former teacher in East Chicago, I can truly say that the book has a worthwhile message to administrators, teachers, parents, bullied and the bullies," he said. "Ben Clement is a prolific writer who really deserves the exposure and publicity with this title."

The book follows Oliver, a small, shy boy who dreams of being a superhero but is relentlessly bullied by a much bigger boy in his fourth grade class until his teacher puts a stop to the bullying with a role-playing game that turns the classroom into a world of make-believe that turns the tables and teaches everyone a lesson.

"This is my fifth book with two more already in progress. My next book will be another children's book titled 'Walking The Talk,'" he said in a press release. "It's a critical primer for parents and teachers who have to give lifesaving advice for Black kids to survive police encounters."

He's also working on the urban romance novel Milo Brown Slept Here.

"I am attempting my second retirement and enjoy writing full-time now. That's fortunate, because I've got about a billion screenplay, stage play, novel and children's book ideas," he said.