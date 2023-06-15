Hobart teen rocker Geddy Trezak debuts his slightly re-vamped band this Friday in Crown Point at Bulldog Park Pavilion with a 90-minute performance starting at 5:45 p.m. The Trezak band will once again share the stage with national touring group, Mellencougar, a tribute to Indiana rock icon John Mellencamp.

"We opened for Mellencougar once before at Hobart Art Theater and we had a blast," recalled Trezak, who is named after Rush's bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee. "That kid did a great job," recalled Mellencougar frontman/vocalist Don Wilson, who requested to have Trezak's band join them this weekend. "I remember being impressed by his performance and by the way the audience responded to him, so I brought him up on stage to sing a song with me that night."

The Trezak Band line-up shifted a bit in recent weeks to now include new bassist Jim Johnson, along with original members rhythm guitarist Ryan Bentley and drummer John Trezak. Trezak said he plans to soon record and release more of his original songs with the full band featured.

Trezak first impressed this columnist at just 15-years-old, when I saw him win over an audience at an "open mic" event with his original songs, his personality, and his serious intent to entertain. Next came YouTube clips filmed around downtown Hobart of him performing original songs like "Miss Moonlight Lover" (https://youtu.be/tTmgsZ79cGw), further underscoring my belief the kid had something special to offer.

Flash forward. The now 17-year-old has honed his skills and matured as a songwriter (lyrics and music), while progressing as a guitarist, who can also play bass, percussion and piano.

Trezak holds a strong appeal to younger musicians and fans, but he is an old soul in many ways, as evident by some of the artists he tends to cover in his live shows in between showcasing some of his 40-plus original songs. Older folks will smile to hear him play tunes by The Hollies, Small Faces, The Smithereens, The Beatles, early Bee Gees and other artists from way before his time. Keep up with this rising star via his new web page: geddytrezak.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• The Hobart High School Boys Soccer Team gets a helping hand from piano man Brian Harris & The Mad Hatters Band as they perform their "Simply Elton" tribute to Elton John this evening at Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart. The 7 p.m. performance will deliver plenty of Elton John classics. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets: $20.

Comedian Steve Byrne performs Friday at 8 p.m. The star and creator of "Sullivan & Son," a half hour comedy on TBS along with "Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Productions" for three solid seasons. 21 & Older only. Tickets: $30 and up.

Shoe-gazers won't want to miss "Emo Night" on Saturday with The All American Throwbacks covering popular Emo and Punk hits. Special guest Flamingo Haze opens the 9 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 advance. More: brickartlive.com.

• "Acoustic Thursday" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each week. Tonight is an "OPEN MIC" night hosted by father and son acoustic duo, Chris & Chris. All ages of acoustic solo and duo acts are welcome to sign up to perform. Original songs are encouraged, but covers are welcome. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• A night of retro '60s and '70s rock covers is on the menu at the Portage Summer Music Series with Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones performing this coming Tuesday (6/20) at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall. The event is free to the public and starts at 6 p.m. Up next in the Portage Chamber of Commerce-sponsored summer series, will be a solo performance by Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies on June 27. More: portagelive.org or www.portagelife.

• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary brings Infinity back for a night of classic rock at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 8 p.m. R&B hits on Saturday at the Cafe Stage, with a 9 p.m. concert by dance music group R-Gang. Cafe Stage concerts are always free, as are the performances at the Council Oak Stage on the other side of the casino's main floor. The Vino Louden Band and The Ivy Ford Band brings blues to that stage on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Hard Rock Live auditorium stage presents an evening of stand-up comedy with Kevin James, the Emmy nominated actor known for the "King of Queens" television series and the films "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" "Zookeeper" and "Here Comes The Boom" on June 18. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $54.50. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Blues are in store this weekend at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter with a Friday performance by The Corey Dennison Band, followed on Saturday by The Head Honchos. The "Sunday Blues Jam" is on hiatus this week due to Father's Day. Blues/rock acoustic artist Gerry Hundt performs next Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Three's Company performs this evening from 7-10 p.m. for the weekly "acoustic night" at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. The "Region Music Fest" happens on Friday with a double bill of local rock bands, starting with High Street at 7 p.m., and followed at 10 p.m. by Listen Betty. On Saturday, a special ticketed 7 p.m. performance by Dick Diamond & The Dusters starts off the evening. A free show by Chronic Flannel follows at 10 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Singer/songwriter T.J. Aubuchon performs outside of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) between 1-4 p.m. this Saturday as part of the store's seasonal "Saturday Summer Chill Series," where local performers entertain visitors to Hobart's downtown. Solo and duo acoustic acts interested in doing a Saturday performance, should call the store for info: 219-945-9511.

• Acoustic music happens this evening with Mundee, Mardo & Matt from 8 p.m. to midnight at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. On Saturday, the trio of Susan Williams, Darryl Wright & Bill St. Clair perform at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" take place twice weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m., with a Friday "Karaoke Night" on the weekly schedule. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• "The Acorn Concert Series" returns for another season at Gabis Arboretum (450 W. 100 N.) in Valparaiso, kicking off this Friday with a 7 p.m. performance by Radio GaGa, a very unique Vegas-style concert performance combining the music of Lady GaGa and Queen, delivered by tribute artists in full costuming. Patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors are on site. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door.

• Film director/producer Pamela Pulice of Reel Stories Productions guest hosts this Sunday on the WIMS-AM/FM "Needle Drop" radio program from 6-9 p.m. (facebook.com/wimsneedledrop).

Joining her is veteran entertainer Kenny James, a professional Buddy Holly tribute artist with the band Rave On! The two will promote the June 25 special screening of -- "The Voice That Rocked America: The Dick Biondi Story" -- at Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart..

The star-studded film documentary is about legendary Chicago Radio DJ Dick Biondi, the first DJ to ever play the Beatles in America and who launched a lot of music careers over the decades. Info and tickets at: https://fb.me/e/QyKjX9AT

• Pamela Pulice will also guest on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" interview/music program on Tuesday from 6-7 p.m., with special guest Joe Cantifio of Chicago-based nostalgia group, The Jade 50s. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.