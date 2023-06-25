The artistic project "1933 World's Fair-y Tales" will tell the story of how 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes came to rest on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan in Beverly Shores.

Family Folklore Foundation, Inc. landed funding from the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and South Shore Arts to stage a radio play and put out a coffee table book.

"Our 501C3 nonprofit educational organization has the mission to educate people of all ages about the global village via field excursions and media projects, then in turn sharing our learning with the greater public," CEO Meg G. DeMakas said. "Our volunteer participants enhance their social skills, critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, writing skills, media production skills and dramatic expression. In short, we learn to be better communicators as we become more self-realized.

“The 1933 World’s Fair-y Tales” will recount how developer Robert Bartlett ferried the Armco-Ferro House, Cypress Log Cabin, Florida Tropical House, House of Tomorrow and Wieboldt-Rostone House across Lake Michigan to Beverly Shores after they were displayed to millions of visitors at the World's Fair.

"We celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair buildings’ transport to showcase the shores of the Indiana Dunes National Park in Beverly Shores, studying primary and secondary sources of the buildings and dune backdrop, visiting the Chicago Historical Museum’s World’s Fair exhibits, and riding the WG Jackson Boat to get our sea legs, among other grand experiences," she said. "We will present our live radio play 'If Houses Could Talk' to hundreds of people at local venues. Our experiences will be documented in the original text and illustrations of our coffee table book, 'Family Folklore Musings: The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair-y Tales' and on our virtual platforms."

The homes are now preserved as part of the Indiana Dunes National Park. Indiana Landmarks leases them out to residents who sign long-term leases in exchange for maintaining the historic homes, which featured futuristic experimental designs. People can visit the exteriors and read interpretative signage at any time year-round and the interiors are opened up for a tour once a year to benefit the statewide historic preservation group.

"Because of the generosity of our elected officials we are able to finance materials, expertise, rental fees and travel expenses necessary to reach local audiences as well as our documentary and book costs," DeMakas said.

For more information, visit https://www.famfolkfound.org or https://www.facebook.com/famfolkfound.