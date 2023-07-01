A production of the popular "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is coming to Valparaiso.

The Tony Award-winning musical will be performed from July 20 through Aug. 6 at the Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valpo.

"Six awkward spelling champions learn that winning (and losing) isn't everything," The Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience."

Stephen Dean and Jordan Dollins will direct the musical comedy in the historic performing arts venue in downtown Valpo, a historic Grand Army of the Republic memorial hall.

"An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life unaffirming 'ding' of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box."

The play will be performed at 8 p.m. each night with the box office opening at 6 p.m. and the house at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a cash bar.

Tickets are $23 to $25, with special rates available for groups of 10 or more.

For more information or tickets, visit 219.548.9137 or memorialoperahouse.com.