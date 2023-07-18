August is shaping up to be a busy month for the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.

The Byrds founder Roger McGuinn and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young and AC/DC cover bands will play the historic venue at 104 Indiana Ave.

Marrakesh Express: A Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young Experience will play at 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.

"Marrakesh Express is dedicated to tributing CSNY which is often unheard of due to the difficulty in replicating the 3- and 4-part vocal harmonies that made the group international superstars," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Marrakesh Express excels at reproducing their complex songs and cascading, layered harmonies. The band takes the audience back to the late 1960s with youthful musicians who bring an authentic hippie vibe and visual to the stage."

Over the years, the cover band that recreates one of the 1960s' most popular acts has played musical festivals, fairs, theaters, casinos, performing arts centers and the Woodstock 40th Anniversary Tribute Concert.

"Marrakesh Express upholds the integrity of their music with vivid and realistic performances of CSNY’s most recognizable songs. Featuring four harmonizing vocalists backed by a top-flight band, they deliver a unique and energetic concert performing the classic acoustic and electric CSNY hits, deep cuts and fan favorites," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "The music of CSNY has stood the test of time and fans of the classic rockers, as well as young people who are curious about “the 60s,” are anxious to venture out to hear it represented live."

Bonfire: The AC/DC Tribute will play at 8 p.m. on Aug. 19.

"Highly colorful stage antics, true addictive sound, and exciting energy mix with a wall of Marshalls, bagpipes, a Hells Bell, cannons, video screen and a large inflatable Rosie that will leave you feeling like you had a literal kick in the teeth," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Experience the spectacle that is Bonfire, a truly exciting production likeness and tribute band to the real AC/DC. Legitimate right down to their guitar pickups! Jim Hillegonds as Tiny Johnson, 17-year-old Peyton Walter as Angus Real Young, Dylan Grant as Malcolm Hung, Craig Cutler as Phil Pudd and Scott Hicks as Riff Williams."

Roger McGuinn will share stories and songs at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

"As the founder of The Byrds, Roger McGuinn is firmly established as an indisputable industry icon. From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound, to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like 'Turn, Turn, Turn,' 'Eight Miles High' and 'Mr. Tambourine Man', McGuinn didn’t just make music; he made history," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "That feeling continues today as Roger offers shows that are as mesmerizing and magical as ever. He delivers the gift of an evening with a master, that is as intimate as it is spellbinding. He guides his audience along a journey of story and song, populated by the 'old friends' they expect to hear, as well as some new acquaintances from the folk music that Roger so passionately embraces."

For more information, call 219.548.9137 or visit memorialoperahouse.com.