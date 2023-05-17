Show me, show me, show me how you book that music festival.

The Cure, the goth band known for earworm wedding staples like "Just Like Heaven," is among the headliners of Riot Fest this year.

Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age also will take top billing at the annual music festival from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 at Douglass Park at 1401 S Sacramento Drive in Chicago. It's one of Chicago's main rock festivals along with Pitchfork and Lollapalooza.

It features a number of other punk, indie, emo, alternative and other rock acts like Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, Death Grips, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Say Anything, 070 Shake, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Viagra Boys.

There are a number of punk bands that will play, including Flogging Molly, Pennywise, Gorilla Biscuits, The Exploited, Enola Gay and Earth Crisis. It also has nostalgic favorites like Ani DiFranco, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton and Insane Clown Posse.

Other acts scheduled to perform include Pup, Sleep Token, The Interrupters, Bayside, Finch, Silverstein, Head Automatica, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Ride, Cults, Nothing, Nowhere., Code Orange, White Reaper, Balance and Composure, Fake Names, Eshu Tune, Quicksand, Enter Shikari, The Wrecks, Thursday, Hawthorne Heights, Bowling For Soup, Braid, H20, Spitalfield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band / Crass, The Black Angels, Yard Act, Warpaint, Nothing, Screaming Females, High Vis, Rival Schools, Caroline Rose, Sludgeworth, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Quasi, Corey Feldman, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, Empire State Bastard, Cassyette, FEA, Fleshwater, The Bobby Lees, Pool Kids, Young Culture, Fade ‘Em All, CK Vassi and Total Chaos.

Riot Fest also has a carnival, food vendors and butter sculpture of the actor John Stamos in a long-running joke.

Three-day passes are now on sale. Single-day tickets will go on sale later.

For more information or tickets, visit riotfest.org.