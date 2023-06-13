The unique sound of The Cure filled The United Center in Chicago last weekend.

The British goth rock-inspired band, which got its start in the late '70s and grew in popularity during the '80s, played a sold-out show for fans on June 10. The Cure is currently on its North American tour which runs to early July. The band will be back to perform at Riotfest in Chicago in September.

Fans definitely got their money's worth during the three-hour show which had frontman Robert Smith and his powerful group delivering a mix of favorites as well as new tunes from the forthcoming album "Songs of a Lost World."

The Cure took The United Center stage at 8:45 p.m. and entertained the crowd with "Alone," "Pictures of You" and "A Fragile Thing." Enthusiastic fans cheered the group as they walked on stage. The iconic Smith walked to both sides of the stage slowly and gazed out at the crowd before launching into the first song.

Smith, whose vocals have always been ethereal sounding, was in perfect form during the concert. Though he mentioned that his voice might have been a little rough that day, there was nothing in his sound that was adverse in any way.

Among concert highlights were "Lovesong," "Push," "A Forest," "If Only Tonight We Could Sleep," Lullaby," Friday "I'm In Love," "Just Like Heaven" and "Boys Don't Cry." The band did two encores, which was a pleasant surprise. During the second encore they delivered the appropriate "10:15 Saturday Night" for that Saturday night crowd.

Many songs on the playlist were extended. The Cure is surely a band to see live as they sound spectacular in concert.

Prior to, during and after the show, fans clamored to the merchandise tables where T-shirts, posters and other items were being sold. The Cure is to be commended as well for the reasonably priced T-shirts which were being sold for $25. These days, it's not unusual to see T-shirts at concerts selling for $40 and $50.

Die-hard Cure fans will want to secure tickets for the group's appearance on Sept. 17 at Chicago's Riotfest. To learn more about The Cure's current tour, visit thecure.com.

