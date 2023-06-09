The United Center crowd will be jamming to the sounds of The Cure this weekend.

The Cure, the British band which gained in popularityduring the 1980s, is back on tour and will bring their latest show to Chicago's United Center on June 10.

Starring frontman Robert Smith, the band is currently traveling extensively through North America this summer. Opening act for The Cure is The Twilight Sad.

Expect to hear tunes such as "Lovesong"," Just Like Heaven," "Boys Don't Cry" and more.

FYI: The Cure will play at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at The United Center in Chicago. Tickets are $25 to $250. Visit ticketmaster.com.

