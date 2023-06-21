The Depot Museum and Art Gallery will celebrate the architecture of Beverly Shores in two new exhibits.

The musuem and gallery in the historic but still working South Shore Line train station, 525 S. Broadway just off U.S. 12 will display “If You Build It, They Will Come: Artistic Depictions of Beverly Shores Architecture” and “Architecture in Beverly Shores, Past and Present."

"Though summer is prime season in the beach community of Beverly Shores, winter and early spring, when the trees are bare, is prime time for viewing the fascinating, varied architecture in town," the Depot said in a press release.

Depot Gallery Curator Meg Bero curated “If You Build It, They Will Come: Artistic Depictions of Beverly Shores Architecture.”

"For the gallery exhibit, regional artists have created paintings as well as renderings in other mediums of the town’s homes and buildings," the Depot said in a press release. "The museum exhibit will feature dozens of historical photos along with photos of modern-day homes."

Depot Museum Historian Carol Ruzik curated the historic exhibit “Architecture in Beverly Shores, Past and Present,” which shines a light on the rich architectural history of the lakefront town on Lake Michigan in Porter County.

"More than 28 architects are represented in Beverly Shores, spanning mid-century modern, Prairie style, quaint summer cottages and bungalows, Mediterranean Colonial Revival, contemporary, as well as the Century of Progress Homes from the Chicago World’s Fair brought here by Chicago developer Frank Bartlett," the Depot said in a press release. "Architects who have worked in town include one of Chicago’s most famous female practitioners, Gertrude Kerbis; as well as George Keck, Fred Bamesberger, and Chicago firms Booth Hansen and dSpace."

Both exhibits will open on July 8 and run through July 30. A public reception is planned on July 14.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Depot Museum and Art Gallery is open from noon until 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between April and October.

For more information, visit bsdepot.org.