An exhibit will show people who the lakefront community of Beverly Shores came to be and how it was envisioned as a "Miami of the Midwest."

The Depot Museum & Art Gallery at 525 S. Broadway at U.S. 12 is displaying "Early Builders of Beverly Shores" through Sept. 30.

"The founders of Beverly Shores, brothers Frederick and Robert Bartlett, had big plans for the town, which they envisioned as a sort of Miami of the Midwest," the museum said in a press release. "This exhibit displays original sales posters and brochures touting the resort life and showing a bustling Beverly Shores with Central Avenue as its main thoroughfare."

Visitors also can check out the "Dancing for Our Tribe: Potawatomie Traditions in the New Millennium" exhibit at the art and local history museum in a historic but still working South Shore Line station at the entrance to the town of Beverly Shores in Porter County. It features photographers Sharon Hoogstraten’s "stunning large-format photographs of Potowatomie in full regalia."

She is a photographer of Potawatomi descent whose work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian Institute, the National Museum of the American Indian, the State Museum of Illinois and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center. The tribe was once spread across Indiana, Illinois, Canada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Hoogstraten does portraits of contemporary tribal members in traditional garb that includes historically accurate quillwork, ribbonwork and beading.

That exhibit also is on display through Sept. 30.

Both exhibitions are free and open to the public.

The gallery is open from noon until 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit bsdepot.org.