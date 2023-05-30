Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes are traveling to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The Catalan rumba, flamenco, salsa and pop group that's beloved on the world music stage will perform at the venue at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary on Friday, Sept. 29. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 21+ fully seated show.

The group is known for playing the traditional music of the Spanish Romni people, reflecting the history of the Gitanos, a gypsy tribe in Iberia, Portugal and southern France.

The band led by Nicholas Reyes has been making music for more than 30 years. The Gipsy Kings have sold more than 14 million albums and dominated the World Music charts.

"This iconic legacy began when Nicolas’ father, Jose Reyes, formed a celebrated flamenco duo with Manitas de Plata (which boasted fans as famed as Miles Davis and Pablo Picasso). When the pair parted ways, the elder Reyes became even more popular upon starting his own band, backed by his son, called Los Reyes," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In later years, Nicolas headed out on his own and began playing in the town of Arles in the south of France. He traveled throughout the country, busking on the streets of Saint-Tropez, playing wherever he could. Having adopted the perpetual motion of the gypsy lifestyle, his band eventually translated 'Los Reyes' and became the Gipsy Kings."

The acclaimed band won the Grammy Award for Best World Music Album in 2013.

"The band’s music went on to fuse with popular culture. In addition to the accolades above, the traveling Gipsy Kings have played some of the world’s greatest stages, from the Hollywood Bowl to Royal Albert Hall as well as hitting the big screen," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Their rendition of 'Hotel California' was included in the film 'The Big Lebowski' and the HBO series 'Entourage.' The 2010 film 'Toy Story 3' featured a Gipsy Kings version of the movie’s popular, Randy Newman-penned theme, 'You’ve Got a Friend in Me.' The Gipsy Kings recently featured in a 'Big Lebowski' spinoff 'The Jesus Rolls' with Reyes appearing in person with the director and star, John Turturro, for some of the promotion."

The Gipsy Kings have attained a great deal of commercial success. "The Best of the Gipsy Kings" charted for more than a year, reaching platinum status.

Tickets start at $49.50. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.