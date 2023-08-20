In the little town of Williams Bay, Wisconsin (next to Lake Geneva in the Southeast corner of the state), some of the most influential individuals in the study of science and space resided and researched. Some of the most important astronomical discoveries of the era happened there.

In 1898 when the Yerkes Observatory was built, scientists didn’t know there were any galaxies beyond our own, the shape of the Milky Way was unknown and there had not yet been any photographs taken of space. Albert Einstein, who would later visit the observatory (said to be one of two requested stops on his American tour) was only 19-years-old at that time.

The observatory was built as an arm of the University of Chicago, holding the world’s largest retracting telescope, which was moved there after being on display at the 1893 Columbian Exposition World’s Fair. After being abandoned by the University of Chicago, it sat vacant for a few years before being acquired by the Yerkes Future Foundation in 2020. It’s now undergoing an extensive restoration and opened for tours last fall. Visitors can get a glimpse into the place where some of the greatest minds in astronomy lived and studied.

The tour, which runs about an hour and fifteen minutes, highlights how the structure was not only the most highly regarded and most state of the art observatory of its time or simply an educational institution. It was also an architectural marvel - one of whimsy (and a little mockery) and with an eclectic variety of designs and creative incorporation of faces worked into the facade and within. Masonry crews have been removing and repairing stone by stone to bring this masterpiece back to its former glory.

Seeing the Great Refractor is an amazing experience. Visitors stand on a floor that is lifted up 23-feet for viewing to what is still the world’s largest reflecting telescope. The barrel is 64-feet-long and weighs six tons. It was built of steel from Carnegie Steelworks in Homestead, Pennsylvania. It pivots on a mount that stands 65-feet-tall from its base that is secured 40-feet into the ground. While this telescope is definitely the jewel of the property, there are also two smaller domes housing two other reflecting telescopes.

As the renovations continue, the goal is to make this iconic structure and its grounds a center for not just science, but also a cultural and art attraction. The beautiful grounds were designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, who was also one of the designers of Central Park in New York City. Keep an eye on their calendar at yerkesobservatory.org for upcoming events.