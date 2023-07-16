Prospectors once looked for gold in the hills, hollers and meandering streams of the deep woods of Southern Indiana. They also established stills but that’s a different story.

Not much was found in the way of gold, but this July 29 at the La Champignons des Sauvages, there’s a different type of hunt going on, one more in tune with the time and place where it’s happening. For it turns out that mushroom hunting (or champignons if you want to be French about it) is a time honored way foragers brought food home for their families back in Brown County centuries ago.

And this year’s festival—the first of its type but one they hope to host annually in years to come according to Rich Hofstetter, owner of both the Story Inn and the town of Story. A unique spot southeast of Nashville, Indiana, Story is considered the best example of a pre-Civil War village in the state. Hofstetter, who grew up in Story (people population then about four; horse population in the stable on property slightly more), already oversees the village’s very successful annual Wine Fair.

Story, founded in 1851 by Doctor George Story, is mainly intact from those days. The Doc Story house, situated on a rise above the village is, as are all other homes in Story, now accommodations for overnight guests. Several of the homes date back to 1851. The old grist mill has an event space on the bottom floor and lodging upstairs. The 1890s barn hosts numerous weddings and other events. There’s an old scale house, extensive gardens where produce is grown, stables in case your horse comes with, nature trails and a nightly campfire.

But the idea for the mushroom fete or fair was the idea of Hofstetter’s friend Travers Marks, a guitarist and lead singer with the band Dread Neck (he grew up as a Grateful Deadhead) and an avid mycology hunter as well.

“I thought this would be a fun event given that in the middle of summer the woods are filled with mushrooms like chanterelles, lion’s manes, and chickens-of-the-woods and Story is surrounded by the Hoosier National Forest on two sides and is right next to Brown County State Park,” says Marks.

Indeed, Story has hitching posts so that horseback riders coming from the trail leading from the park into the village can tie up their steeds and head to the garden where a large smoker turns out burgers and brats. Or they can head down the steps to the Story Still in the basement of the general store which was built in 1916. If you’re wondering about the name, there was a still discovered on property back in the 1920s and it now graces the top of the entrance. It was returned after all the liquid evidence disappeared. Or you can eat in the farm-to-table restaurant on the main floor where the original pot bellied stove sits in a corner and the shelves are filled with memorabilia when this was actually a store and not a highly rated destination restaurant under the guidance of talented executive chef Doug Talley.

He will be creating several mushroom dishes as well given what is available at the time including, hopefully, trumpets and chanterelles.

The fete is more than just a random mushroom hunt. First of all, there will be several mycologists on-hand including Brian Hunt, a lifetime member of The North American Mycological Association & The Hoosier Mushroom Society (HMS) who has been foraging since the 1980s. As of the end of last year, Hunt had documented 993 local species with collections of over 2,000 fungi, including Lichens during the HMS Forays, including a few not seen during events dates throughout the years.

The two tiers will include a novice look and then a more in-depth hunt led by, pardon our pun, Hunt.

And sure there will be some mushroom food items sold at the fete along with ice cream, a vegan food truck, and, of course, the food at the Story Inn. The event is being sponsored by the Bloomington Brewing Company which will have six or seven craft brews on hand and Bear Real Estate. Vendors range from a fairy wand maker (we all could use a little magic right about now), tie-dyers, a blacksmith, and, of course, mushroom related items.

But if you’re expecting just a cerebral foodie event, think again. Travers has lined up five bands, including his own and Maxitando, a Bloomington, Indiana band (Indiana University is about 45 minutes away and is known for their legendary music school). Maxitando’s website describes their work as World Forest Music from Costa Rica Genre-Defying Tropical Fusion or trova reggae rock.

But the headliner is Rushad Eggleston, an American cellist, composer, jazz vocalist, and performer who likes to, on occasion, take a kazoo (yes, a kazoo) along with his cello and climb a tree to perform. The Berkley College of Music, which he attended on full scholarship describes him as an eclectic, whimsical, inventive performer and personality.

Calling himself the Ambassador of Sneth (and no, that’s not a misspelling) and Wild Cello Goblin, according to the Berkley website, Eggleston improvises in fiddle styles on the cello and is now touring the world—from Italy to Belgium and beyond. That does include a stop at Story as well. It wouldn’t be unexpected to see him wearing a jester costume and singing in his own imaginary language. But remember to look up.

If you go:

What: La Fete des Champignons Sauvages

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 2– 10 pm

Where: 6404 State Road 135 S., Nashville, IN

Cost: $40 includes free parking. Available through Event Brite. Discount for groups.

FYI: For discounts and other information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/749521003613686/ for more information about the Story Inn, 812-988-2273; storyinn.com