Those who love close country harmonies and great southern style tunes will want to secure a ticket for The Oak Ridge Boys' latest show in the Region.

The popular country music group will entertain at The Porter County Fair in Valparaiso at 5 p.m. July 23.

"We're looking forward to coming to The Porter County Fair and looking forward to being out there (performing) in the great outdoors," said Richard Sterban, member of The Oak Ridge Boys. "We love playing in the Midwest."

The group, which is known as The Oaks to longtime, dedicated fans, are no strangers to the Region. They were frequent performers at the former Star Plaza Theatre and Holiday Star Theatre prior to that where they would perform an annual New Year's Eve show.

"Years ago, we would play in Merrillville. We became regulars there. We felt like family," Sterban said. They opened the Holiday Star Theatre and were the last group to perform at Star Plaza Theatre in 2017 when the venue closed. "We developed a following there," Sterban said.

In addition to Sterban, known as the bass vocalist of "Elvira" fame, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden make up The Oak Ridge Boys.

Sterban said besides "Elvira," fans can expect to hear a great deal of Oaks' hits during the show. Among tunes will be "Y'All Come Back Saloon" "Thank God For Kids," "American Made" and others.

"We plan to have a good time. It'll be a great night," Sterban said.

Sterban said it's wonderful to be out performing for fans again. He said what he missed most about not being able to entertain during the pandemic was "the feedback you get from an audience."

The singer said the group still does about 120 to 150 dates in concert during the year.

"We do not plan to retire. We plan to do this as long as the good lord allows us to do it," Sterban said.

Sterban is also the author of "From Elvis to Elvira: My Life On Stage." Last year he celebrated his 50th anniversary of singing with The Oak Ridge Boys.

The singer said people can expect "a good night of country music and good family entertainment" at the group's show.

FYI: The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 5 p.m. July 23 at The Porter County Fair in Valparaiso. Tickets are $$40 for the gold section; $30 for VIP; $25 for the track and $20 for the grandstand. For tickets or more information, visit portercounyfair.com or oakridgeboys.com.

