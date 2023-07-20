Eloise Marie Valadez
Those who love close country harmonies and great southern style tunes will want to secure a ticket for The Oak Ridge Boys' latest show in the Region.
The popular country music group will entertain at The Porter County Fair in Valparaiso at 5 p.m. July 23.
"We're looking forward to coming to The Porter County Fair and looking forward to being out there (performing) in the great outdoors," said Richard Sterban, member of The Oak Ridge Boys. "We love playing in the Midwest."
The group, which is known as The Oaks to longtime, dedicated fans, are no strangers to the Region. They were frequent performers at the former Star Plaza Theatre and Holiday Star Theatre prior to that where they would perform an annual New Year's Eve show.
"Years ago, we would play in Merrillville. We became regulars there. We felt like family," Sterban said. They opened the Holiday Star Theatre and were the last group to perform at Star Plaza Theatre in 2017 when the venue closed. "We developed a following there," Sterban said.
In addition to Sterban, known as the bass vocalist of "Elvira" fame, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden make up The Oak Ridge Boys.
Sterban said besides "Elvira," fans can expect to hear a great deal of Oaks' hits during the show. Among tunes will be "Y'All Come Back Saloon" "Thank God For Kids," "American Made" and others.
"We plan to have a good time. It'll be a great night," Sterban said.
Sterban said it's wonderful to be out performing for fans again. He said what he missed most about not being able to entertain during the pandemic was "the feedback you get from an audience."
The singer said the group still does about 120 to 150 dates in concert during the year.
"We do not plan to retire. We plan to do this as long as the good lord allows us to do it," Sterban said.
Sterban is also the author of "From Elvis to Elvira: My Life On Stage." Last year he celebrated his 50th anniversary of singing with The Oak Ridge Boys.
The singer said people can expect "a good night of country music and good family entertainment" at the group's show.
FYI: The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 5 p.m. July 23 at The Porter County Fair in Valparaiso. Tickets are $$40 for the gold section; $30 for VIP; $25 for the track and $20 for the grandstand. For tickets or more information, visit portercounyfair.com or oakridgeboys.com.
The Oak Ridge Boys tour bus rolls into the Star Plaza Theatre's parking lot on Sunday in Merrillville.
Concertgoers file into their seats before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Adonis Smith, concessions worker at the Star Plaza Theatre, fills a bag of popcorn for a concertgoer before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show on Sunday in Merrillville.
Seats wait to be filled before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
A poster advertises the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show at the Star Plaza Theatre in the theater's lobby.
A poster commemorates the performances the Star Plaza Theatre has hosted throughout the years in the theater's lobby.
Concertgoers file into the Star Plaza Theatre's lobby one last time before the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show on Sunday in Merrillville.
Concertgoers look at and snap pictures of Oak Ridge Boys memorabilia framed in the Star Plaza Theatre's lobby on Sunday in Merrillville.
William Lee Golden, left, and Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys perform in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. It was the last act to perform on the storied stage as the theater will be razed next year to make way for development.
William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Joe Bonsall, left, and William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys perform during the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Audience members clap and sing along with the Oak Ridge Boys during the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys speaks to the audience during the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Duane Allen, left, and Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys perform in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys performs in the band's annual Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Joe Bonsall, left, and William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys perform during the band's annual Christmas show last Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys gestures to the audience during the band's Christmas show on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.
Mark Bishop, right, general manager at the Star Plaza Theatre, looks on at Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys as management prepares to present the band with an award on Sunday in Merrillville.
Mark Bishop, center right, Star Plaza Theatre general manager, smiles with Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys after management presented an award to the band on Sunday as the only artists to perform every year on the theater's stage in Merrillville.
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys smiles as he looks at an honorary plaque presented to the band on Sunday at the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. Management presented the band with an award for being the only artists to perform every year on the theater's stage.
Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys holds up an honorary plaque given to the band by the Star Plaza Theatre's management on Sunday in Merrillville. The award recognized the artists as the only ones to play every year on the theater's stage. "It's like one of those tennis things," Bonsall joked.
