Today is the day the fun in the sun begins in Crown Point. The Relics come out of their retirement mode once more to perform at Crown Point's Bulldog Park (183 S. West St.) as the city's Bulldog Free Summer Concert Series kicks off the season today at 4 p.m.

The family friendly series offers food options and full bar service under the pavilion at all of its shows. Music fans are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs in order to stake out a prime spot on the facility's comfy and clean astro-turf lawn in front of the stage, but no outside coolers are allowed into the park for these events.

One of the Region's longest-running and most beloved musical groups, The Relics gigs are few and far between these days, so fans of the band should rally to catch the guys doing what is always an enjoyable repertoire of classic rock and pop songs, with their set beginning at 5:45 p.m. Arrive early so as not to miss a solo performance at 4:30 p.m. by Northwest Indiana singer/songwriter/guitarist, Scott Wielgos, who is a founding member of the Got Issues band.

Today is also the first of what will again be a weekly Classic Car Cruise event happening every Thursday now through September.

Other live music acts performing free concerts this summer season at Bulldog Park include Mellencougar (John Mellencamp tribute), Fortunate Sons (Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute), Marrakesh Express (CSN&Y tribute), Echoes of Pompeii (Pink Floyd tribute) and The Crawpuppies. Check out the full schedule for the Bulldog Free Summer Concert Series online at crownpoint.in.gov/476/Summer-Concert-Series.

MUSIC NOTES

• Take a trip back to the '80s on Friday at Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart, with a five-member retro band from South Bend called The 1985, who dish out the best of rock, pop, new wave and hair metal that decade while sporting many of the tacky fashions of the era. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 advance/$15 at door.

Things get eclectic and extemporaneous on Saturday at The Art with a triple bill of jam-centric acts headlined by the always impressive Region jazz/funksters, The Fresh Hops. Also performing for that 7 p.m. show are the likewise improvisational Stealin' The Farm and Funkinetic. Tickets start at $20.

There's a show on Sunday this week as well. Bizzy Bone -- a rapper and the youngest member of the Cleveland-based rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brings his posse to Hobart for a 7-11 p.m. performance. Tickets start at $25.

Given that this weekend features both a retro night return to the 1980s and a night of jam bands, Region music fans may want to plan for a concert next Friday that is a combination of both retro and jamming. On June 9, the music of two of classic rock's most influential jam bands -- Santana and The Allman Brothers Band -- will transport an audience back to the late 1960s/early 1970s, with back to back performances by the tribute groups The All My Brothers Band and Soundz Of Santana. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door. Information and tickets for all Art Theater shows at brickartlive.com.

• "Acoustic Thursday" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each week. Tonight's performance is by a scaled down, trio version of South of 30, an Americana roots band who offers up unique, custom treatments of popular hits spanning various decades. Hear favorite songs reinterpreted in new ways. No cover, all ages, full menu and full bar available. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Midwestern country music singer/songwriter Mackenzie O’Brien performs a free concert at Hard Rock Cafe Stage on Friday with her full band. O'Brien has been opening shows for several top names recently and is an artist on the rise and one destined to be a top name herself sooner than later. Check her out at mackenzieobrien.com.

On Saturday, the Cafe Stage ushers in a much heavier sound as Chicago-based Metallica tribute group, Blackened, hits the stage to incite some serious head banging while offering up faithful covers of "Ride The Lightning," "For Whom The Bell Tolls," "Master of Puppets" and other classics from the deep Metallica catalog. Both concerts begin at 8 p.m. The Cafe Stage concerts are always free, 21 and over events.

On the Hard Rock Live auditorium stage, the casino welcomes an evening of R&B with the internationally famous U.K. recording artists Incognito, and special guest Loose Ends. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats -- the Region-based Elton John tribute group featuring veteran local rocker Jeff Gajewski as "Sir Elton" -- present a special 2 p.m. matinee show on Sunday at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith. Billed as "An Elton John Experience", the live music show spans six decades of hits and a few surprising deep cuts, while also including background video graphics and a variety of fun factoids about the history of some of the songs shown on a giant screen behind the band as they perform. Tickets start at $15. More: 219-306-6790 or eltonjeff.com.

• Acoustic duo Munde & St. Clair performs tonight from 8 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. On Saturday, it's rock duo Ryan McMahon & Jim Sasaki at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" take place twice weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m., with a Friday "Karaoke Night" on the weekly schedule. The Boogie Monsters will rock in next week's events on Wednesday at 8 p.m. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Be a bar star tonight on the cantina stage at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, for the venue's weekly Karaoke Night from 8-11 p.m. The professionals return on the weekend with a Friday performance by Ed Strudas & Friends, followed on Saturday by jam band, Dead To Rights. Americana acoustic artist Ronn Barany performs next Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Rest assured there will be some high energy rockin' tonight despite it being the venue's weekly "acoustic" night. Because Nawty Lite is this evening's entertainment from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. While it is the scaled down incarnation of NWI's popular party rock group, Nawty, lead vocalist Mandalyn and her boys still throw it down and tear it up even in "Lite" mode.

On Friday from 8-11 p.m., the eclectic, electric guitar music of NWI's Joe Marcinek Band is featured. Joe has a new original album that will surely be the centerpiece of this performance, which will surely be funky and fun. Rock band Cloud 9 wrap ups the weekend music fare on Saturday with an 8-11 p.m. performance. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Guitarists/vocalists Jim Zale and Mark Vormittag of the Allman Brothers Tribute group All My Brothers Band join me in the radio studio this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. to perform a few live tunes and to help pick songs to spin on my WIMS-AM/FM "Needle Drop" radio program.

The Chicago-based Allman Brothers tribute make their debut Lake County Indiana concert performance at Hobart Art Theater on June 9, in a co-bill with Santana Tribute band, Soundz of Santana. Listeners will have opportunities to call in to win pairs of tickets on Sunday's radio show, which is simulcast on various frequencies, so tune in at any of the following spots on the radio dial -- AM-1420, 106.7FM, and 95.1FM -- or listen via the Tune-In App or via the live stream at wimsradio.com.