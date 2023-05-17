Tribute acts to Lady Gaga, Queen, the Red Not Chili Peppers, Pink Floyd and Linda Ronstadt will headline the Gabis Arboretum's Acorn Concert Series this year.

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest hosts the series of outdoor concerts at 450 West 100 North in Valparaiso. People can bring their lawn chairs and watch the shows under the canopy of trees.

“The Acorn Concert Series has become one of our most important fundraisers,” said Stephanie Blackstock, executive director for Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. “The proceeds from this series will support the restoration of Northern Indiana’s natural landscape and enhance our hands-on education programs that teach local youth about the importance of conservation.”

Radio Gaga, a Lady Gaga and Queen tribute act, will perform a Vegas-style show on Friday, June 16. Lauren Dukes opens.

Red Not Chili Peppers, billed as the No. 11 internationally touring Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute, will play on Saturday, July 15. The Positive Vibe Technicians serve as the opening act.

Echoes of Pompeii, the nationally touring Pink Floyd tribute band known for its light shows, will take the stage on Aug. 4.

The Ron Burgundys will play covers of Toto, Hall & Oates, Paul Simon and Billy Joel on Friday, Aug. 25. Phantom Zone will open.

"This band delivers all of your favorite yacht rock and soft-core hits from the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s," the Gabis Arboretum said in a press release.

Finally, The Linda Ronstadt Experience will plant on Friday, Sept. 22. Lomax Station serves as the opening act.

"American Idol star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career," the Gabis Arboretum said in a press release. "The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes you on a musical journey of chart-topping hits like, 'You’re No Good,' 'When Will I Be Loved,' 'That’ll Be The Day' and many more classics.

All the concerts will take place at 7 p.m. rain or shine.

People will be able to buy food, beer, wine and mixed drinks. Dogs are allowed on leashes.

All of the concerts are considered family-friendly, welcoming all ages. Children under 12 are free but still require a ticket.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the week of. Series tickets cost $85 for members and $95 for non-members.

For more information, visit https://www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum/.