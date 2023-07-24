People will get a rare chance this weekend to get their hands on props, set pieces, costumes, period furniture and antiques from Theatre at the Center in Munster.

The theater is having a two-day summer sale to move out some of the items it has in storage.

“With a 30-year-history, it results in not only stage bow memories of favorite shows and performers but also the gradual acquirement of many duplicate costumes, furniture, props and set pieces which we have stored throughout the decades that may now be passed along to other theater companies and our audiences as keepsakes and fun finds rather than hidden, needlessly stored and unused,” said Philip Potempa, director of marketing for The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

More than 1,000 custom sets, vintage clothes, decor, century-old antiques and other archived items will be displayed and sold from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. Some items are expected to be high demand.

"Great for Halloween! And full-on Barbie gowns will surely be hot items at the sale, all items priced to move as great mementos and keepsakes!" Potempa said. "The entire ballroom here at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts will be transformed into a two day showroom under the gleaming chandeliers for great treasures."

People can pay with cash, credit cards and personal check.

Sample items include formal dresses and gowns, furs, retro coats, hand-embroidered caftans, jukeboxes, a Victorian dressing screen, antique picture frames, game show buzzer podiums, a vintage fire hose, Schwinn bicycles, a 1960s chrome and formica kitchen table, a Victorian baby carriage, a player piano, a vintage Coleman ice chest cooler, salon chairs, a 1950s vintage pedal factory sewing machine, shadow puppets, wrought iron accents and a prop motorcycle.

All proceeds will benefit future theater programming.

“Even with thinning out these items, we still have plenty of costumes, props and pieces for our future programming needs," Potempa said.

For more information, visit https://www.theatreatthecenter.com/summer-sale.