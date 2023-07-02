Three Oaks, a quaint and charming village not far north from the Indiana state line, is made up of bits and pieces of the past and present. It’s also a culinary destination with lots of options no matter what you like to drink or eat.

The once rambling abandoned Featherbone Factory (more about that later) is now The Journeyman, a popular distillery, restaurant and event space with a 30,000-square-foot public access putting green, patterned on the Himalayas putting course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

If that sounds odd for a small Southwest Michigan village with a cannon and gazebo on its village green, consider this. Bill Welter, who thought of becoming a golf pro (and who is from Northwest Indiana and is opening a similar concept in Valparaiso) became so enamored of Scotch and links when living in Scotland after graduating college that he decided to become a distiller and founded The Journeyman more than a decade ago in the old brick featherbone factory.

As for featherbone, it was a boom and bust business, raised high when featherbone—a part of the turkey feather became a substitute for whalebone in the making of corsets providing a welcome relief for women. But fashions change and once women stopped wearing corsets (thank goodness), featherbone was no longer needed. E.K. Warren, the inventor of featherbone—you may recognize the name as he donated the Lake Michigan beachfront and dunes that is now Warren Dunes State Park—was all in favor of Prohibition, says Welter. But an astute businessman like him would probably appreciate that The Journeyman helped bring life again to the large factory that takes up an entire city block.

In 1992, when Colleen Froehlich bought an old building with the idea of turning it into a small gourmet grocery store stocked with products and baked goods she made, times were bad in Three Oaks.

“Almost all the stores were empty except for a few,” says Froehlich who now has both Froehlich’s Bakery and, across the street, Froehlich’s Kitchen and Pantry which also has a large event space, and just recently cut the ribbon for the opening of her newest venture—Sweet on Elm next to her restaurant in the downtown—where all the storefronts are now filled with an eclectic assortment of boutiques.

“I wanted to have a place that made people smile,” says Froehlich who hand selects the nostalgic candies based upon what she loved as a child including those Stuckey lollipops that used to be in every highway stop. There’s hand-dipped ice cream from such local companies as Hudsonville, Sherman’s and Brown Dog, lots and lots of fudge and handmade chocolates.

And 113 years ago, a young man named Ed Drier purchased the butcher shop where he had been working—and learned to make hams and sausages from his boss. Now, the third generation business, on the National Register of Historic Places, is run by his great granddaughter Carolyn Dryer and her nephew David Wooley. But when Drier first bought the business, it was already a mainstay on Elm Street—the main road through the downtown having opened as the Union Butcher shop in 1875 and in continuous operation since then. It’s the kind of place with a squeaky wood screen door with an old bell that rings when it opens. The wood floor is strewn with sawdust and besides jams, jellies, pickles and other packaged goods there are hams and rings of their famous bologna (so different than what is sold at grocery stores) hanging from hooks and a display case filled with meats and cheeses. There’s a smoker out back where Drier and Wooley smoke meats and hang hams and lots of artifacts gathered over the last century including a photo signed by poet Carl Sandburg who used to shop here when staying at his nearby summer place. Even Larry Hagman, star of “I Dream of Jeanie” and “Dallas” sent a letter thanking Ed Drier Jr.—Carolyn’s father—for sending some meat.

Oh—and to make it just perfect—when you make a purchase, Carolyn wraps it with a sheet of brown butcher paper and ties it together with white string. Just like her grandfather did back in the day.

The Vickers, a restored century plus movie theater on Elm now shows art and independent films while the Acorn Theatre in the old Featherbone Factory is a performing arts center with comedians, musicians and other live entertainment.

Stroll through town—it’s not that large, after all the population of Three Oaks is just over 1,600--to the restored train station where President Grover Cleveland once arrived.

Take a drive along the tree-lined roads to Granor Farm, a certified organic farm where on Fridays and Saturdays they sell produce, jarred goods made from the vegetables they raise, and breads milled from organic grains grown on the farm. And, oh yes, their chef, Abra Berens, has twice been nominated for a James Beard Best Chef Award and her first cookbook, “Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables” was nominated for the James Beard Award for “Vegetable-Focused Cooking” and took the silver for Silver Medal Winner for “Cookbooks – General” by the Independent Publishers Book Awards.

Berens also hosts educational dinners on the weekends where authors, food growers and the like meet with guests to chat and then dinner is served in the large European-made greenhouse with its soaring floor to glass windows less than 100 feet from their fields. This isn’t your typical restaurant but is a private dining experience. If you want to go, make a reservation online.

After all this food, it may be time for a walk. Check out the 105-acre Fernwood Botanical Garden which runs parallel to the St. Joseph River. It’s filled with fascinating gardens areas, a research library, café and a toy train that travels through miniature buildings created to look like local landmarks.

For more information, threeoaksvillage.org