The popular play "To Kill A Mockingbird," based on the novel by Harper Lee, is making a welcome return to The Windy City.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" runs Aug. 8 to 13 at CIBC Theatre in Chicago.

Maeve Moynihan, who portrays character Scout in the production, said she's happy to be bringing the show to Chicago for its repeat visit.

"For me, it's very surreal." said Moynihan. "I feel grateful (to be playing this role). Scout is an iconic character," she said.

Prior to recently being cast as Scout, Moynihan was an understudy to Scout as well as character Mayella.

"To Kill A Mockingbird" is a new take on the story by Aaron Sorkin. The show revolves around the Finch family - with patriarch lawyer Atticus and daughter Scout - and racial injustice in the 1930s in Alabama. (The characters of the children in the show are played by adults.)

Moynihan said she's enjoying bringing the "text to life" in the show.

"It's easy to do with Sorkin's brilliant writing," she said. The actress said she likes character Scout's analysis of the world around her.

Moynihan said, for the audience, it's interesting to see the situations presented in the show through the lens of a child.

"She (Scout) looks at justice (and injustice) and how the world works," the actress said. "And I love her tenacity."

Moynihan said it's great to be working with the talented cast of "To Kill A Mockingbird." Portraying the role of Atticus in the production is renowned actor Richard Thomas.

"It's an amazing company," Moynihan said. She's thankful to have the opportunity to be around such "brilliant" artists, she added.

"Richard Thomas is great in this role. He's such a generous, compassionate person and such a leader in this company," Moynihan said.

The actress said she's looking forward to being back in Chicago with the show.

"Chicago holds a special place in my heart," Moynihan said, adding it was in Chicago where she had the opportunity as an understudy to perform as character Mayella in the show.

She said she had a lot of people in the audience to see her then. Her sister, she said, lives in Chicago, and so she'll once again be in the audience this time, along with her mother.

FYI: "To Kill A Mockingbird" continues to Aug. 13 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $114. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com or tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com.