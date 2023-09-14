Fall is right around the corner and for fruit lovers that means it's time for apple picking.

Families looking for fun activities will want to head out to a Region apple orchard to pick the ripe red fruit. Apples are currently ready to pick at various area farms and orchards.

When it comes to apples, there are assorted varieties and also various hues. Orchard trees often sport everything from Gala and HoneyCrisp to Red Delicious, Golden Delicious and much more.

The apples you and your family members pick can be used in a variety of dishes from salads and desserts to main entrees. Apple fans also simply enjoy eating the fruit out of hand and not incorporating it in any recipe.

If you'd like to round up your family members for a day at the orchard, take a look at the following list for farms or orchards to visit. This is just a sample of what's available.

Always call ahead of your visit to find out what apples are being picked or for any changes in times for picking.

County Line Orchard

200 County Line Road, Hobart

219-947-4477

The Orchard at Fair Oaks Farms

856 N. 600 E., Fair Oaks, Indiana

219-394-2025

Garwood Orchards

5911 W. 50 S., LaPorte

219-362-4385

Radke's Orchards

8999 W. 200 N., Michigan City

219-872-3140

If you're looking for a recipe for the apples you've picked, try this recipe for an Apple Rosemary Crumble.

Fall Apple Rosemary Crumble with Chia Seeds

Servings: 8

Start to finish: 1 hour

Filling:

3 large or 4 medium baking apples, (mostly) peeled, cut into 3/4-inch cubes, about 5 cups

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon raw sugar

2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary, fresh or dried (or more if desired!)

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons chia seed (white, if available)

Topping:

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3/4 cup whole oats

2 tablespoons almond flour (or very finely chopped almonds)

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon raw sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 350 F, spray a 2-quart baking dish with an oil mister or nonstick spray. Make the filling: in a large bowl, toss apple cubes in the lemon juice, sugar, rosemary, lemon zest and salt. If the apple cubes seem dry, add an extra tablespoon or two of water to the mixture. Add the chia seeds and stir well.

Make the topping: in a large bowl, mix together all the topping ingredients with a fork. The mixture should look like clumpy sand. Place the filling into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle the topping evenly over the top. Cover baking dish with lid or foil and bake until apples are tender and topping is golden, about 45 minutes.

Remove the lid or foil for the last 15 minutes of baking time. Once baked, allow the crumble to cool for at least 15 minutes before serving.

From The Associated Press and author Melissa D'Arabian