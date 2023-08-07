'The Who's Tommy' enjoyed an exuberant run at Chicago's Goodman Theatre this summer.

The production, which closed Aug. 6, was extended twice and played to sold out crowds.

The groundbreaking rock opera, featuring reimagined material by its creators Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, kept the attention of fans from beginning to end.

Based on the hit double album of the same name from 1969, "The Who's Tommy" relays the story of youngster Tommy Walker, who after watching his father murder his mother's lover, becomes "deaf, dumb and blind."

The production revolves around Tommy's traumatic life as he sustains physical and mental abuse by relatives and other individuals around him. He eventually becomes a whiz at pinball and is celebrated for his skills and talents.

In this iconic rock opera, vocal performances, choreography, staging and, of course, the songs are stellar.

Bringing Tommy to life in a standout performance is Ali Louis Bourzqui, who can really do justice to the tunes. Among highlighted songs in the production are "See Me, Feel Me," "I'm Free," "Sensation" and "Pinball Wizard."

The large scale production features a cast of 29.

"Tommy" is always fascinating to see. If it makes a return to Goodman Theatre, fans shouldn't hesitate to get a ticket.

For more information on upcoming Goodman Theatre shows, visit GoodmanTheatre.org. Currently. Goodman Theatre is presenting the free "In My Granny's Garden" through Aug. 19 at various Chicago parks.