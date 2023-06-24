The Towle Theatre will sing "Murder Ballad," a rock opera musical by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash in which the narrator warns the audience right at the beginning that one of the four characters on stage will be killed by the end.

The black box theater at 5205 Hohman Ave. in downtown Hammond will perform the play from July 7 through July 16. It's the Towle Theatre's third play of its 20th anniversary season.

Towle Theatre Managing Director Jeff Casey is directing the musical, which premiered at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2012. Elizabeth Tuazon is providing musical direction for the musical, which has been staged Off-Broadway and on the West End.

"'Murder Ballad' is the dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seems to have it all, but whose downtown past lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her," the Towle Theatre said in a press release.

The play garnered a heap of acclaim when it debuted in New York City, including nominations for the Lucille Lortel Award, Off Broadway Alliance Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical.

Past Towle Theater cast members Beck Buechel, Natalie Rae, Ryan Alan Jones and Christopher Place will perform. They've previously taken the stage in plays like "Reefer Madness" and "A Fabulous 50’s Christmas."

Friday and Saturday performances will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees will be staged at 2 p.m.

Late seating is not allowed as latecomers would have to walk between the stage and the audience while the performance is taking place. Tickets are not refunded or transferred to future performances.

Tickets are $24.

For more information, call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.