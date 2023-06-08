If you enjoy playing blackjack the good old-fashioned way, you may be in for a surprise the next time you visit Las Vegas.

There’s a movement afoot among many properties to reduce the return on a blackjack from 3-to-2 to 6-to-5.

The 6-to-5 blackjack revolution began at properties on the Las Vegas Strip in 2002, started to diminish somewhat, but incredibly enough rages on to this day with a resurgence in the game-crippling practice.

There was much hoopla back then over the return of the legendary single-deck game upon which the 6-to-5 payoff was placed. Many years ago, single deck was the standard by which the game was played.

When Edward O. Thorp in 1962 came out with his best-selling book, "Beat the Dealer," casino blackjack was forever changed. Thorp popularized methods by which players could detect a mathematical advantage by keeping track of the dealt cards.

It had the casino operators shivering in their boots, casting a doubt on the future of the game. They fought back by replacing single-deck games with "shoes" that hold multiple decks.

Then along came continuous multi-deck shufflers, making for non-stop games and completely eliminating the card-tracking factor.

When single-deck games made a comeback on The Strip years ago, I vividly recall the marquee in front of a property that proclaimed in giant letters: "SINGLE DECK BLACKJACK! A WHOPPING 6-5 FOR BLACKJACKS!".

The word "whopping" was meant to catch the eyes of inexperienced gamblers, many of whom were not aware of the fact that a player blackjack (a two-card hand consisting of an ace and 10-value card) pays 3 to 2.

Once players sat down at the game, hit a blackjack on a five-dollar bet, and watched the dealer pay them $6 instead of the standard $7.50, stark reality set in. It really was and still is a whopping shame.

If that wasn't bad enough, players were only allowed to double-down on two-card totals of 10 or 11. The ability to double-down on any 2-card hand in the appropriate situation is one of the advantages of a good blackjack game.

Finally, to add insult to injury, I recall walking inside the casino to speak to a supervisor about the game. He explained to me that if gamblers wanted single-deck blackjack to return, they had to be willing to concede something to the casinos in order to make it economically feasible.

The supervisor went on to rationalize further that players can expect to be dealt a blackjack relatively infrequently, statistically speaking, so it really didn't add up to that much of a loss.

It was from such thinking that the "new age" 6-to-5 game was born, and many years later continues on in various forms. The only reason it has stood the test of time is because of tourists who know little about what constitutes a good game of blackjack.

Blackjacks and double-down opportunities are what make the game worth playing. Grinding out a profit on straight hands is mostly an effort in futility.

Being paid 3-to-2 for a blackjack is what makes or breaks the game for players. When you have $10 in the betting circle and hit a blackjack, the dealer is going to pay you $15. Knock the payout down to 6-to-5 and the return is $12.

It is a significant difference that adds up over the course of play, frequently making the difference between a winning session and a losing one.

The 6-to-5 game has even expanded beyond the single-deck game and is now appearing at tables with multi-deck shoes.

There also is a change in marketing strategies designed to cater to higher end visitors, the majority of whom are there just for the fun and put little thought into the mathematics of the game.

Blackjack the way it was meant to be played can still be found in casinos along The Strip if you can see past the 6-to-5 tables, but the best places to seek out a good blackjack game in Las Vegas are the "locals" establishments.

Even though the phony version of the game has reared its ugly head in some of them, you can still find playable games with 3-to-2 blackjack payouts.

"Real" blackjack is on the way out in Las Vegas as long as tourists and uninformed gamblers continue to flock to the 6-to-5 games. There'll just be fewer tables at which to sit where the game is worth playing.

AMERISTAR: The $1,000,000 PENN Play giveaway continues in the June and July promotional spotlight. Participate in the sticker collection game on Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. Guests may visit the Discovery Ballroom to print out their game stickers and check to see if they are an instant winner of $1-million, PENN Cash, or PENN Merch. Weekly drawings will be held every Saturday this month. Five winners each hour will win a share of $15,000 in PENN Cash. Claim a free daily entry at the promotional kiosks on property and earn additional entries for every 25 tier points playing slots and table games.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The “Lucky Ball” game headlines the fun every Saturday in June from 5. to 9 p.m. It gives guests a chance to win up to $5,000 in free slot play or the $1-million cash grand prize. Three winners will be selected each hour to play the $1-million Lucky Ball Machine. Earn entries playing slots and table games. Players receive one entry for every 10 tier points.