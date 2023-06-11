My most recent road trip was unlike any other I’d been on. We weren’t headed to a specific destination. We didn’t make plans to visit attractions or museums or do sightseeing. Our focus on this trip was that it was a working trip. My husband and I were volunteering as guest lighthouse keepers and it was an experience that I absolutely loved and would love to do again.

A couple months ago my husband came across a post on Facebook advertising a need for guest lighthouse keepers. It indicated they were looking for pairs of volunteers to stay at the Cheboygan River Front Range Light and spend four days operating the gift shop and giving tours for seven hours each day along with some maintenance/housekeeping based on the volunteer’s abilities.

I immediately got excited when he mentioned it. I didn’t have any idea where Cheboygan was. I knew nothing about the lighthouse. I didn’t yet know any of the details of when or how long. But I was in.

I always love finding unique lodging when we travel and have stayed in some really fun places and I’ve always wanted to stay in a lighthouse. I figured that somewhere there had to be one operating as a bed and breakfast or Airbnb.

As my husband did more research, he learned that the Cheboygan River Front Range Light welcomes guest lighthouse keepers to work four consecutive days and they had posted some dates that were still available. One set of days that was open was Memorial Day weekend. We didn’t have any plans yet, so he emailed to express interest.

When committing to volunteer to run the gift shop and conduct tours each day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., you stay there for 5 nights. There is a fee that volunteers pay to help offset the cost of utilities and internet for this non-profit organization. It was $20 per day per person, so we paid $200 total for the two of us in addition to purchasing a family membership with the Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association (GLLKA).

I spent my time as a tour guide and gift shop clerk while my husband took on the other duties. It was opening weekend for the lighthouse, which only operates May through October. We were opening it up for the season, so there was sweeping to do and windows to wash and paint to touch up. He also handled doing the tours at another lighthouse nearby.

We arrived on Thursday night in advance of our Friday through Monday shifts. The house has a kitchen with refrigerator, stove and microwave so we ate breakfast and lunch at the lighthouse and made our way out each evening for dinner. Although we spent the daytime there, we made the most of our off hours and I’ll share more on the exploring we did in an upcoming column. Cheboygan is located at the top of the “mitten” portion of the state, about 15 miles southeast of Mackinaw City.

I loved leading tours through the house, built in 1880. It’s decorated in the era of the 1940s, the time when the last light keeper, Clarence Land, lived there with his family, serving until the mid-1960s. The downstairs bedroom looks like it did when his daughter, Joyce, lived there. There’s a picture of her in the room along with a recent account from her as she came back and slept in her childhood bedroom as a woman in her 80s. There’s a vintage radio in the living room. A rotary phone in the dining room. A steel table sits in the kitchen with a 1947 Sears catalog opened to the page showing where you could buy that model for about $65. We slept in the upstairs bedroom that the light keeper and his wife used, beside it is the son’s bedroom and a nursery for the baby. Two more flights up, you get to the top where there’s still a big red light outside the window that is in use and you have a beautiful view, which includes the Icebreaker Mackinaw, which is docked just down the river.

About a mile up the road is the Cheboygan Crib Light, which previously sat out in the water but once decommissioned was moved to Gordon Turner Park, where it is located on the beach at the base of a pier where the Cheboygan River meets Lake Huron. It is owned by the City of Cheboygan, but volunteers with the GLLKA conduct tours there, so it was also part of our responsibility while we were there and visitors were so excited to get to climb to the top and look out. Michigan is the state with the largest number of lighthouses and posters on the wall and T-shirts sold in the gift shop mapped out 129 of them.

Beside the Cheboygan River Front Range Light were offices of the U.S. Geological Survey, which was bustling with activity and we’d spend mornings on the porch with a cup of tea or coffee watching as they loaded up on big ships or watching a car ferry go by on its way to Bois Blanc Island while taking in the scent of the lilacs in bloom in the yard.

If you’re a fan of history, a fan of lighthouses or just love spending time near the Great Lakes or water, in general, volunteering as a guest lighthouse keeper is something I highly recommend. It was a wonderful experience. The GLLKA also owns St. Helena Lighthouse, which sits on an island in Lake Michigan and they have a guest light keeper program, there as well. For more information, go to gllka.org. On the site, you can also find volunteer opportunities at other Great Lakes lighthouses.