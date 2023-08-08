The Indiana Historical Society's traveling exhibit "Be Heard: Latino Experiences" in Indiana has come to LaPorte.

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 is displaying the exhibit about Latinos in Indiana.

"This exhibit offers a glimpse into the stories of individuals who recall what it has been like to be Latino in the Hoosier State throughout the 20th and 21st centuries," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "This exhibit will be on display until Sept. 14."

The exhibit showcases Latino culture as well as what Latinos have contributed to communities across Indiana.

"The experience of a single immigrant cannot define the collective experience of many," the Indiana Historical Society said in a press release. "But it can add insight into what it is like to uproot oneself, plant new roots, and become part of a growing community. This is not a new narrative for the many ethnic communities that make up the cultural identity of Indiana."

The three-story local history museum also refurbished an artifact that was returned to its permanent home.

"The Holy Family Hospital Chapel window was refurbished by the Thaddeus C. Gallery and now hangs permanently next to the medical display in the basement," Jackson said. "The Holy Family Hospital was founded in 1900 and was the first hospital in LaPorte. A special thank you to the Questers and Dr. M. Barbara Backer for helping to make this wonderful display possible."

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit laportecountyhistory.org or call 219-324-6767.