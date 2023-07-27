It's another night of hard and heavy music on Friday at Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, with performances by Heartsick Live and Eyes 0f Anguish. They'll hit the stage to warm up the audience for headliner, Hed Pe. Tickets: $20 and up with VIP seating available.

Saturday continues with the heavy sound as a sextet of metal bands descend upon the city. Those bands are: Crusadist, Ruptura, Manifestations, Extraction Point, Scarskin and Pig Horse Camel. Tickets: $12 and up.

Chicago-rooted hop-hop/rappers Crucial Conflict bring a different kind of "heavy" to the venue on Sunday afternoon. Crucial Conflict first hit the airwaves in 1996 when members Wildstyle, Kilo and Coldhard first began rapping to pass the time on the streets. The group has now reunited and brings their "Reunion Tour" to Hobart Art for a 7 p.m. show Sunday.

If one hasn't been hit to the head enough this week, Hobart Art Theater is welcoming a fourth consecutive show of international metal heads. POWERMAN 500 pays a visit on Monday for a 7 p.m. show. Special guests include Priest (of Ghost) a Julien-K (of Orgy), along with opening bands Eyes of Anguish and Chasing Allura. Tickets $25 and up.

A 'Night out' spinning tunes

Join this columnist as I man my DJ rig to donate an evening of spinning tunes next Tuesday (8/1), at the Crown Point Police Department's annual "National Night Out" event, held for the second consecutive year at the Crown Point Sportsplex (1313 E. North St.) in Crown Point.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and includes a softball game between the Crown Point police and fire departments starting around 6:30 p.m. A CPD K-9 demonstration will follow at 7:45 p.m. and there is supposed to be a water balloon event as well.

The CPD is treating the first 300 attendees to free Kona Ice, along with hot dogs being grilled by Crown Point Emergency Management. Various local businesses and community organizations will have giveaways, while yours truly keeps things lively by kicking out the jams. More: 219-662-3240.

MUSIC NOTES

• Tonight begins the six day/two weekend run of "School of Rock," taking place at Highland's Main Square Park. The lead character in the production is played by real Region rocker and sound engineer, Danny Sheffield, the son of former Gravelbone guitarist and band leader, Mike Sheffield. The community theater production -- presented by the Highland Parks Department and directed by All Shinkan -- runs from July 27-July 29 and Aug. 3-Aug. 5, with a start time of 8 p.m. Admission is free. More: highlandparks.org/events.

• Fresh from performing in front of hundreds at last weekend's "Taste of Crown Point," regional singer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler will flex her voice and strum her strings in a free Saturday sidewalk concert this Saturday between 1to 4 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.). Every Saturday during the warm weather months, original songwriters from the Region perform acoustic music sets in front of the store as part of its "Saturday Summer Chill Series." Stutler has performed as part of this seasonal series every year since the store opened. More info by calling 219-945-9511.

• The annual Sugar Creek Music Festival at the Peaceful Waters Campground (3325 N. U.S. 41) in Bloomingdale, Indiana, happens this Friday and Saturday with performances over the weekend by Big Fat Truck Drivers and Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse, Nick Scarpinato, The Help Hounds, The Bedlam Brothers and Highway Band. A weekend pass is $65 (kids under 15 with paid adult are free). Cabins, RV sites and camping is available. More: 219-789-1272.

• A variety of songwriters will perform their original tunes from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at this week's installment of the free Acoustic Thursday series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The fourth Thursday of each month, the series features its "Songwriter's Showcase Night." Along with host artist Danny Lemmon will be performances by Don Srebro, Mike Owens, Kwaician Traylor, Michael Wallace and Mike Gajdik & Shelly. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152.

• The free "Portage Summer Music Series" at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall presented by the Portage Chamber of Commerce will feature a little touch of "Old Vegas" next Tuesday (8/1) with vocalist Jim Bulanda belting out songs made famous by Sinatra, Bennett and other famous crooners. Opening the 6 p.m. show with a comedy set is Harley Hehr. More: portagelive.org or portagelife.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary welcomes national comedian Dean Cole (currently seen on the Netflix program "The Harder They Fall") to its Hard Rock Live stage on Saturday. Deon can also be regularly seen as "Charlie" on the ABC television program "Blackish," and Freeform’s "Grownish." Tickets: $59.50 and up.

Metal music legends, VOLBEAT, brings its "Servant of the Road Tour" to the Hard Rock Live stage on Sunday for a 7 p.m. performance. Opening the show is Halestorm. Tickets: $84.50 and up.

Free shows this weekend include Friday's 8 p.m. gig at the Hard Rock Cafe stage by dance band R-Gang, an R&B group comprised of members of various famous Chicagoland groups, and Saturday's performance there by 1980's retro-cover band, The Breakfast Club. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Wannabe stars can live out their fantasy this evening at "Karaoke Night," a weekly Thursday event from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Guitar-driven rock-blues is featured at 8 p.m. on Friday by The Jack Whittle Trio, with Johnny Mac & The Third Degree schedule to play classic rock at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens from 7-10 p.m. and this week features host band, Mandalyn & The Hunters. On Aug. 2, NWI singer/songwriter Ronn Barany begins a new week of live music at the venue's weekly “Acoustic Wednesday.” More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Tim Nichols kicks music off this week at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John with an acoustic performance tonight from 7-10 p.m. The jazzy R&B styling of Lauren Dukes and her full band will be heard on Friday (7-10 p.m.), followed by Keith Jackson & Triple Dose (10 p.m.-1 a.m.). On Saturday, tickets are required to catch Echoes of Pompeii do their tribute to Pink Floyd from 7-11 p.m. The free 10 p.m.-1 a.m. show on Saturday at the Falls features The Good Joy. From 1-4 p.m. Sunday, there's a matinee concert by Gerhart. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Outdoor concert facility Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St.) in Lansing hosts the latest installment of its "Friday Night Lights" summer concert series Friday with a double bill of performances by The Shagadelics and Second Hand Soul at 7 p.m.. Tickets: $10. More: FoxPointe.org or 708-895-7209.

• Access my "Midwest BEAT" celebrity interview/music program and my "Midwest BEAT Blues" program on demand and at your leisure, via the station's website: lakeshorepublicmedia.org/all-shows#music.

• Chesterton singer/songwriter Ally Christian joins me live in studio this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. for my weekly all vinyl radio program "NEEDLE DROP," heard in NWI on the dial at AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM, and streamed live in real time at wimsradio.com. and via the Tune-In App. Listeners can now post special requests for Sunday program anytime online at facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.