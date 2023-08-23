Recently I ventured out for a very fun day trip that I wanted to share. It involved a pretty art installation that runs through the end of the month, so you still have time to get there and check it out. But before I get to that I’ll share where we started our day.

I love heading out to Oak Brook, Illinois to shop even though I don’t really shop at malls much anymore. I do a lot of my shopping online and most stores I shop at are stand alones in strip malls. But when I do go to a mall, I love making my way to Oak Brook Center - at least in the warmer months. It’s an outdoor mall, which reminds me of mall shopping as a child and in my early teens at River Oaks Center before it was enclosed. You’d walk outside to get from store to store and there were a few concrete tiered pits that had stairs that you’d walk down into that were fun to go run around in or sit in for a concert.

So, this recent day trip began with some shopping at Oak Brook Center. I stopped at a few department stores and clothing retailers. I ordered a new chair and got some throw pillows at West Elm. Being a foodie, I could not adore this place more. It has some nice specialty shops, a food hall and so many amazing restaurants attached to the mall.

We stopped in a store called Spirits and Spice and I learned that they have locations around the country - from Washington D.C. to Boca Raton to Jackson Hole Wyoming to Las Vegas. There’s also one in the Water Tower Place. At this location in Oak Brook, I was like a kid in a candy store - they carry oils, vinegars, spices, craft spirits, wine, fun signs and accessories and different mixes. It’s a great spot to pick up gifts for foodies.

I also had to get a couple scoops of ice cream on that incredibly hot day. I can never pass up a Jeni’s Ice Cream and not stop.

Next we made our way to nearby Elmhurst for my true destination that day - an international art installation called the Umbrella Sky Project. It began in Portugal in 2012 and according to its website, it was inspired by Mary Poppins. It is composed of open umbrellas that appear to be floating in the sky above. It’s simple, but colorful and you can’t help but smile as you peer up at them. There have currently been over 170 international installations. It has appeared in such places as France, Spain, Japan and Norway. Elmhurst is the 6th U.S. city to welcome the Umbrella Sky Project.

It’s been called an “open-air museum” that helps people produce beautiful viral images that are shared all over social media. I visited all three of the sites in Elmhurst and couldn’t resist getting some bright photos and videos. There have been several spin-off installations - Color Rain, Tropicalia, Bubble Sky and Shiny Rain - that are also appearing all over the world.

For more information on the Elmhurst, Illinois exhibit, you can visit elmhurstcitycentre.com. It includes a map showing where to find the exhibits at Schiller Court, the Cultural Campus and North York Stage in the city’s downtown.

Elmhurst is one of my favorite Chicago suburbs and we spent some time also walking the area. There are other art sculptures along York Avenue, a 1920s movie theatre, lots of quaint shops and numerous eateries. We landed at Pazzi di Pizza for dinner and I had one of the best Italian meals of my life. The carbonara was incredible and the Pesce Bianco was divine.

Getting away doesn’t always have to mean hopping on a plane or setting off on an hours-long road trip. There’s so much to see and do that can be accomplished in taking a day trip. I highly encourage doing at least one a month. It’s good for the soul. And this month, be sure to get to Elmhurst and see the Umbrella Sky Project for yourself before it’s gone.