Every summertime, cars roll into the 49er Drive-In Theater in Valparaiso to enjoy the magic of the silver screen in the open air under the twinkling stars of the firmament above.

The Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band will perform at the 49er Drive-In Theater at 675 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso at 7:15 p.m. on June 21. It will play a 45-minute show before the first movie in a double feature is screened that night.

"The band’s repertoire will include a variety of music to entertain audiences of all ages," said conductor and founder Jeffrey Scott Doebler, a professor of music at Valparaiso University. "The tentative program includes The Invincible Eagle March by John Philip Sousa; On Wings of Flight by the late Chesterton composer Michael Boo; The Beach Boys’ classic Barbara Ann; Best Day of My Life, which was made popular by the group American Authors; The Haunted Carousel by Erika Svanoe; New York Hippodrome March by John Philip Sousa; Chuck Berry’s big hit, Johnny B. Goode and several other selections."

Doebler, also the director of music education and bands at Valparaiso University, founded the band that is open to musicians of all ages and does not require auditions.

"Since its founding in 1993, the band has performed hundreds of concerts in Northwest Indiana," he said. "This summer, in addition to their 49er Drive-In concert and their annual appearance at the Porter County Fair on July 26, the band has already played for the eighth annual Salute the Recruits Dinner at the Porter County Expo Center, the 17th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert at the Memorial Opera House and at Hawthorne Park in Porter for the Westchester Public Library Summer Tunes festival. During the academic year, the band performs the Family Weekend concert, Veterans Day Dinner at the Porter County Expo Center, Julefest Christmas pops concert, Community Band Festival & Sensory Friendly Concert and Sousa Concert."

Tickets are $10 for people over 12 and $5 for kids between 5 and 11.

For more information, visit https://49erdrivein.com/.