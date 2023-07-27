A biographer of the acclaimed photographer Vivian Maier will give a talk about the undiscovered nanny who was posthumously heralded as a genius at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts this weekend.

Pamela Bannos will give an author talk at 5 p.m. Sunday at the arts center at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City in conjunction with its blockbuster summer exhibit of Maier's internationally renowned work.

She wrote the book "Vivian Maier: A Photographer’s Life and Afterlife."

"Bannos’ richly detailed and meticulously researched study contrasts Maier’s life with the mythology that strangers have created around her absence," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "The myth of Maier as the 'nanny savant' has eclipsed her true achievements, skills and intentions. She was not a nanny who moonlighted as a photographer; she was a photographer who supported herself as a nanny."

She will sign copies of her book, which the Lubeznik will sell in the LCA Gallery Shop after her talk.

"Bannos is an artist and researcher who utilizes methods that highlight the forgotten and overlooked, exploring the links between visual representation, urban space, history and collective memory," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Her practice splits its focus between photographic works and research projects that result in site-specific, web-based, written and audio works. She has exhibited nationally and internationally, including in solo exhibitions at the Photographers' Gallery in London, England and the Edwynn Houk Gallery in New York."

Bannos teaches at Northwestern University. She's chronicled the life and work of Maier, whose candid street photography has been exhibited in museums and galleries around the world.

"A discerning amateur photographer, Maier took thousands of pictures throughout her life, refining her craft through her explorations around Chicago, her home base from 1956 on. She died in 2009 before her life’s work was shared with the world," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "She left behind hundreds of prints, 100,000 negatives and about a thousand rolls of undeveloped film, which were discovered when a collector purchased the contents of her storage lockers. There is no proof she ever made a concerted effort to show her work―gifting us the mystery of an elusive woman behind the camera."

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.