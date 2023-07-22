The heavy metal band that began in Los Angeles in the early 1980s was slated to perform at Hard Rock Live at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary on Sunday, Aug. 20. The shock rock metal band, which is known for songs like "Harder Faster," "Wild Child," "The Idol" and "I Wanna Be Somebody," has been on its 40th anniversary tour.

"The extent of the trauma I endured on the 2023 European Tour was far greater than originally diagnosed and surgery will now be needed to correct the problem. In addition to the original herniated disc, as that tour continued, a 2nd disc became herniated," Lawless said in a press release. "Upon returning home a 2nd MRI also revealed a broken vertebrae to my lower back. I've been fortunate to work with the best specialists in the U.S. and I've been in intensive rehab since we got home. It's going well but the damage was pretty extensive and all the doctors agree moving the tour a few months back will be the safest thing. It's all been as the result of an injury that happened several years ago. I'm working my butt off to get ready and I'll be up riding on Elvis bigger and badder than ever. If the Torture Never Stops, then the 40th never stops!”