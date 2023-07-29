A Whitney Houston tribute act will soon perform at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The Greatest Love of All Starring Belinda Davids: A Tribute to Whitney Houston perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Saturday, Aug. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed concert experience described as mind-blowingly spot on," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Britain’s Got Talent finalist Belinda Davids, with the accompaniment of a live band and backing vocalists, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects. This two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits."

Expect to hear “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “One Moment in Time" and “Greatest Love of All."

They will be sung by Belinda Davids, a South African native.

"Her talent was glaringly apparent from an early age. Still to this day she has never had vocal training and is blessed with a 4-octave vocal range, putting her in the company of such vocal luminaries as Minnie Riperton, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Freddie Mercury," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "She began performing professionally at just 14 years of age and became technically adept at many genres, but her true love has always been R&B; her childhood inspirations included Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Michael Jackson and of course the one artist who has had the biggest impact on her life - Whitney Houston."

She released an album with Turk Records in the 1990s and started to play at venues in cities like Dubai, London and Hong Kong. After her television appearance on Showtime Australia’s The Greatest Love of All, she went on to tour all around the globe.

"The COVID-19 pandemic which erupted in 2020 flat-lined most of Belinda’s touring schedule for the next two years, forcing the devastating postponement of major international tours and grounding her at home in South Africa," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "However, even under such circumstances, she still managed to hit another high – thanks to the support and determination of TV producers, Belinda traveled, under strict quarantine regulations, to the UK to compete in Britain’s Got Talent, where she progressed to the semi-finals."

Tickets start at $29.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.