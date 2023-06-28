The buzz is that the "winged assassins" W.A.S.P. will perform a show at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in August.

The heavy metal band that formed in Los Angeles in the early 1980s will perform at Hard Rock Live at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary on Sunday, Aug. 20. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 21+ seated show.

W.A.S.P. is visiting as part of its 40th-anniversary tour, which ended with 18 sold-out shows across the United States last year.

The shock rock metal band is known for songs like "Harder Faster," "Wild Child," "The Idol" and "I Wanna Be Somebody."

"Few bands in the history of Rock N’ Roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the band’s unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold-out shows across the globe for four decades."

The current tour features longtime members of the heavy metal band, which has toured with a number of metal bands like Metallica, Iron Maiden, Dokken and Quiet Riot.

"Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, Lawless will take the band and the fans back to where it all started," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live."

Tickets for W.A.S.P. start at $59.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.