WOW Fest will bring gospel and hip hop to the beach in East Chicago.

The festival will be celebrated for the 15th year at Jeorse Park Beach on the Lake Michigan shoreline at 3100 Aldis St. in East Chicago from 2 to 8 p.m. on July 30. This year's theme is “Ain't No Stoppin’ us now."

"This event is a family affair with free food, a wide array of vendors, a wealth of information from financial institutions, retail businesses, social service agencies, health serving agencies and a concert with various local and national artists," organizers said in a press release. "In addition, free book bags filled with school supplies will be distributed; free haircuts and the always popular Kids Fun Zone. WOW Fest has greatly increased in attendance and family participation since its beginning in 2008."

The festival is being organized in coordination with the city of East Chicago and the School City of East Chicago. It will feature local and Chicagoland gospel artists as well as gospel hip hop artist Butta the Preacher and Stellar Award Winner James Hall.

Hall is known as the Duke of Gospel and his music has charted on Billboard Magazine's gospel music charts. His albums include "God Is in Control," "King of Glory," "We Are at War," "Live at Foxwoods," "Trip Down Memory Lane" and "New Era."

The singer, songwriter and organist has been active since 1994 and also performed with Voices of Citadel.