Great news for poker players in The Region and Greater Chicagoland area: The 2023-2024 World Series of Poker Circuit schedule has been released, with the 25-event tour including two stops each at Horseshoe Hammond and the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois.

The recently concluded 2022-2023 tour held two tournaments at the Grand Victoria, but only one at Horseshoe Hammond, a property which has always been one of the premier and most successful events on the nationwide tour which begins July 19-30 at Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, Oklahoma and concludes May 9-20, 2024 at Caesars Southern Indiana.

The tournament dates for Horseshoe Hammond will be Oct. 5-16, 2023 and Feb. 29-March 11, 2024. The dates for the Grand Victoria stops are Nov. 9-20, 2023 and April 4-15, 2024.

The $1-million freeroll championship will return for the new tour. All official WSOP gold ring winners from either the live or online circuit events through May 2024 will qualify for the invitation-only Tournament of Champions event during the 2024 World Series of Poker at Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas.

This year’s Tournament of Champions was captured by Ronnie Day, who won his way into the starting field by securing his first WSOP Circuit ring at Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth a month earlier. His prize was $200,000 and a gold bracelet, his first.

Day competed in the $1,700 Main Event of the WSOP Circuit stop at Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin last April. He finished in 66th place and earned $3,623.

“We are on pace to make history with the largest WSOP of all time this year, and have already hosted 10 record-breaking events so far at the 2023 WSOP,” said Ty Stewart, senior vice president and executive director of the World Series of Poker.

“As the excitement around the game of poker continues to grow exponentially, we expect this energy to roll into the WSOP Circuit this summer, setting some records along the way as well.”

This will be the 19th edition of the WSOP Circuit, which was created to give recreational and amateur players in gaming jurisdictions around the country an opportunity to participate in the WSOP experience at a more affordable price point and with less of a time commitment required of the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

The tournaments begin on Thursday and typically feature 12 official events in 12 days, including a $1,700-buy-in No Limit Hold’em Main Event. Official WSOP Circuit events range in buy-in from $250 - $5,300, and award a WSOP gold ring to each of the champions.

The tournament directors at each of the stops are encouraged to include Seniors and Ladies events, where the winners will qualify to participate in the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas.

All of the stops feature standardized tournament structures and payoffs, ensuring players who travel to multiple stops or even follow the circuit will be treated in a consistent manner at each event, barring any regulatory or local legal differences.

To keep up with all the news coming from the WSOP Circuit, especially as the dates for the tournaments at Horseshoe Hammond and Grand Victoria Casino approach, please visit wsop.com/2023/circuit or twitter.com/wsop.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The $1,000,000 PENN Play giveaway will continue through the end of the month. The sticker collection game takes place on Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Guests are then invited to visit the Discovery Ballroom to print out their game stickers and check to see if they are an instant winner of $1-million, PENN Cash, or PENN Merch. Weekly drawings will be held every Saturday. Five winners each hour will win a share of $15,000 in PENN Cash.

FOUR WINDS: Summertime means it’s time to roll out the weekend pool parties once again at the New Buffalo destination, and this year for the first time, the South Bend location as well. Entry to the parties is complimentary. Food and beverage specials will be available plus live entertainment. This Saturday the theme is “Glow Party”. The entertainment at New Buffalo will feature Sidestreets at 5 p.m. and Party Foul at 10 p.m. America Street will be on stage at South Bend starting at 8:30 p.m.

HARD ROCK: Signing up for Unity Rewards players club card brings special benefits during the month of July. New members who earn 25 tier credits while using their new card playing slots will be eligible to play U-Spin for a chance to win up to $100,000 in free play. The free play award will be valid for 24 hours. New members will also instantly receive $10 in free slot play when they provide their phone number and email address at the Unity Rewards players club center.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Play the $10,000 “Survivor Drawing” every Saturday this month from 5. to 9 p.m. Two winners will be selected each hour at 5 and 6 p.m. to win $500 each. Two winners will be selected each hour at the 7 and 8 p.m. drawings to win $750 each. There will be one $5,000 winner at the 9 p.m. drawing plus any unclaimed prizes from the previous drawings. Receive one entry for every 10 tier points earned playing slots and table games throughout the month. Additional tier-based entries will also be awarded.