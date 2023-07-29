The legendary guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen will perform in downtown Hobart.

Malmsteen will perform at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in Hobart.

"Yngwie is a guitar God. We are honored to have him return To Hobart," said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music. “Last time we had him the show sold out and he blew the doors off the venue”

The Sweden native was inspired to take up the guitar after hearing Jimi Hendrix on television. He taught himself to play the music of bands like Deep Purple and was heavily influenced by classical music.

He played in a few bands before going solo and releasing the instrumental album "Rising Force" that earned him a Grammy nomination and honors like Album of the Year and Best Rock Guitarist.

He went on to release albums like "Marching Out," "Trilogy," "Odyssey," "Live in Leningrad / Trial By Fire," "Fire & Ice," "The Seventh Sign," "Magnum Opus," "Inspiration," "Facing the Animal," "Alchemy" and "Attack."

He released Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in Eb minor, Op. 1 with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and symphony conductor Yoel Levi.

Malsteem has had a Fender guitar named after him and appeared on the cover of Guitar World’s “Kings of Shred” issue, as well as publications like All Access, Crusher Magazine, Fuzz, Guitar Player, Roadie Crew and Vegas Rocks. He also was inducted into Hollywood's Rock Walk of Fame on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Time Magazine named him one of the “10 Greatest Electric Guitar Players.”

For more information or tickets, visit ticketweb.com.