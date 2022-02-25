10 low-carb meals to order when dining at NWI restaurants

If you're one of the people who has jumped on the keto train and committed to a lifestyle that is heavy on fresh vegetables and fruits and protein and light on the carbs, dining out can be a bit daunting.

What do you do when you head out to have a good meal and many of the entrees are battered or fried and the menu of sides is full of no-nos like potatoes, rice or pasta? At most non-fast food places, you often can find at least a few selections that meet your dietary needs, and even most fast casual spots have some nice options or at least a snazzy salad.

No matter what type of ethnic cuisine you prefer or what tastes you love, you can find something on the menu at so many local spots that qualify as “low carb.” Here is a sampling of what you can eat in the Region without blowing your diet.

Teibel’s

Teibel’s in Schererville may be best known for their fried perch, but you can go lighter and order the Tomato Basil Salmon, which comes with soup and salad. Ask for a vegetable in place of the potato and skip the bread.

The Simple Greek

While a big gyros on a pita wouldn’t be the best choice, you can get a good, clean bowl that is full of nutrients and low on carbs. Skip the pita at The Simple Greek in Munster and opt for the bowl with greens as your base. Grilled chicken or shrimp are nice low-fat protein options and you can go from there adding feta cheese, cucumber, onion, tomato and other toppings.

Peddler’s Pizza

Pizza is one food many people miss when they transition to a low-carb diet. Peddler’s Pizza Pub in Valparaiso offers a cauliflower crust that you can load up with veggies and call it a day. Cauliflower crust is unexpectedly crunchy and a nice base for the tangy sauce, cheese and other toppings.

AVGO

If you like eggs, it’s not too hard to skip the waffles, pancakes, toast and hash browns for breakfast or brunch. Head to AVGO Breakfast & Lunch in St. John for the Father’s Favorite, a huge, hearty omelet with Virginia ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion and American cheese.

El Salto

Mexican cuisine may not be the first thing to come to mind when you want to get a low-carb meal, but if you can resist the tortillas and rice, Mexican restaurants serve lots of fresh and healthy veggies in their dishes. And if you really need something to use for dipping, some bell pepper slices can make perfect scoops. If you visit one of the El Salto locations in the Region, try the Pollo Ixtapa, a chicken breast cooked with grilled onions and pineapple and a special sauce that is a family recipe. Forgo the rice and you’ve got a tasty low-carb meal. Go a step further and get something without the pineapple and sauce and order Pollo Santa Fe, a grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese, sautéed spinach, onion and mushrooms served with lettuce tomatoes and guacamole — and again, you’ll have to pass on the rice and tortillas.

Asparagus

You’ll find so many amazing fresh flavors of Thailand and Vietnam at this Asian Fusion spot. Asparagus in Merrillville does have several dishes with noodles or rolls, but you’ll find one of the best selections of low-carb dishes in the Region (and they are so beautifully presented). You can start out with the Young Mountain Lamb, Spicy Lemongrass Beef or Asparagus Salad. The pan-seared Saffron Scallops with leek and asparagus in a saffron buerre-blanc sauce will make you forget you ever enjoyed bread or potatoes.

Chick-fil-A

Yes, you can get a filling, low-carb and low-calorie meal with a quick pass through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru. Order a grilled chicken sandwich minus the bun and pair it with a fruit cup side and a side portion of kale crunch salad, which has roasted almonds and an apple cider and mustard vinaigrette.

Theo’s Steak, Seafood & Banquets

Those following low-carb diets can rejoice in the fact that they can still enjoy a good steak. You just have to hold back on the bread that is often served in steakhouses and forgo the big baked potatoes for something green. Theo’s in Highland has a few tasty steaks to choose from. The 9-ounce filet is a lean cut that is accompanied by a soup or house salad and also a side, which you can upgrade. Most of the traditional sides are starches, but you can upgrade for a small charge to sautéed spinach, grilled vegetables or grilled asparagus.

Bombers BBQ

You will have to go very easy on the sauce to avoid the carbs from the sugars that make them taste so good, but there are a lot of meats to choose from and some are healthier than others. Turkey breast is a great choice, but you can also pick brisket, chicken or pulled pork. And while mac & cheese and fries are off limits, a serving of cole slaw can be enjoyed with your meat.

House of Kobe

All you have to do is eliminate the noodles or rice from your hibachi meal at one of the House of Kobe locations and you have a delicious Japanese meal that is low in carbs. Combination entrees come with a shrimp appetizer, soup, salad and vegetables. You’ll have to skip the rice or noodles and pass on the ice cream that also comes at the end of the meal. The Kobe Royal has chicken and lean filet mignon, but you can also pick a chicken and salmon combo, filet and shrimp or a number of other combinations.

