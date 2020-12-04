10 WAYS TO MAKE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL AT HOME THIS YEAR

5. Pop-up Living Room Camping

Plan a night to pitch a tent or make a fort in the living room and camp out under the Christmas tree. Sometimes just doing something a little out of the ordinary can produce such precious memories. Pop some popcorn and snuggle for story and then drift off under the twinkling lights.

6. Plan a drive-thru light trip

When you just have to get yourself out of the house, have the kids put on their pajamas early in the evening, load up the car and get out for a long drive to do nothing but “oooh” and “aaaahh” at pretty lights on houses and businesses in the area. Take a family vote on the best lights displays.

7. Plan a Week of Holiday Family Movie Nights

Everyone has a favorite holiday movie. Mom might love the nostalgia of the "Charlie Brown Christmas," while Dad prefers some Clark Griswold, and the kids can’t get enough of "Elf" or "Polar Express." Make a list of everyone’s favorite and put it on the calendar — and then snuggle up each night to make it through your playlist.

8. Do an Indoor Scavenger Hunt