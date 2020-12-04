10 WAYS TO MAKE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL AT HOME THIS YEAR

There may not be a lot of going over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house this year, as a lot of families opt to hunker down at home to try and avoid the dreaded COVID-19 virus that is spreading like wildfire this season.
If you’re not heading out for big gatherings with extended family, you might be feeling like your kids are really missing out on precious holiday memories. But, this might just be a good year to work to create new memories and start new traditions.
There are also a lot of ways that even from home, your kids can connect with family or use their own talents and skills to share with those special ones in your lives. Here are 10 things you can plan to do with your kids this holiday season to make it special despite the raging pandemic that has taken over all our lives.
1. Advent FaceTime
You know those cute little calendars where you count down to Christmas? Sometimes you can find them filled with chocolates or other sweet treats. Share the fun with family by doing a daily FaceTime advent calendar opening with a grandma, aunt, uncle or family friend. Your child will enjoy the routine and the fun of having a Christmas buddy to share this ritual with each day up until Christmas.
2. Create a New Family Holiday Treat Together
All the time spent at home in recent months has given families the opportunity to spend more time together in the kitchen being creative. Use some of that time to make your own new family treat that you can enjoy each year together in the future. Make it your “2020 Treat.” Scour the Internet for a good recipe or just experiment — make your own new cookie recipe or snack mix or concoct the best ever cup of hot cocoa.
3. Deck the Halls
If there’s ever been a year to go overboard on the indoor decorations, this is it. You’ll be spending lots of time viewing them over the next few weeks. Give the kids free rein with a box of craft supplies. Make paper chains to hang in doorways, spread tinsel around, hang garland, draw Santa pictures and put them in the windows. Be sure to take lots of pictures of how you decorated during this very memorable year.
4. Make Ornaments Together
When it’s time to decorate the tree, add some creative ornaments — maybe ones that represent what is happening this year. If you can spare the hand sanitizer bottles, toilet paper, tissues and masks, it definitely would make a tree to remember. Or, gather a bunch of crafty supplies — toilet paper holders, construction paper, glitter, glue, ribbon and let the kids go to town making whatever they’re little imaginations can come up with.
5. Pop-up Living Room Camping
Plan a night to pitch a tent or make a fort in the living room and camp out under the Christmas tree. Sometimes just doing something a little out of the ordinary can produce such precious memories. Pop some popcorn and snuggle for story and then drift off under the twinkling lights.
6. Plan a drive-thru light trip
When you just have to get yourself out of the house, have the kids put on their pajamas early in the evening, load up the car and get out for a long drive to do nothing but “oooh” and “aaaahh” at pretty lights on houses and businesses in the area. Take a family vote on the best lights displays.
7. Plan a Week of Holiday Family Movie Nights
Everyone has a favorite holiday movie. Mom might love the nostalgia of the "Charlie Brown Christmas," while Dad prefers some Clark Griswold, and the kids can’t get enough of "Elf" or "Polar Express." Make a list of everyone’s favorite and put it on the calendar — and then snuggle up each night to make it through your playlist.
8. Do an Indoor Scavenger Hunt
Get creative and hide some little holiday treats around the house with a map or list of hints for the kids to find. It will keep the little ones busy for a while and they’ll love the little rewards they get in the end. And if it’s a hit — repeat it or let the kids take turns setting up their own little scavenger hunts for the family.
9. Bake Cookies
If baking cookies isn’t a tradition in your house, this is a good year to start. Spend some time together in the kitchen making family favorites. Get in touch with aunts and cousins and family members and collect old family recipes to recreate. You can even box some up with pretty bows when you’re done and do porch drop off as gifts for friends and family.
10. Say Goodbye to 2020 by remembering the good and looking ahead with optimism
End the year with a fun celebration at home. Pour lots of sparkling grape juice. Make funny hats. Countdown together with loud noisemakers. And take some time with the kids to write down on little slips of paper all of the weird or funny or positive or touching things that have happened during this crazy year — then spend a little time on New Year’s Eve sharing memories and setting some goals for the new year. All the while, remind the family that this particularly challenging year has brought out so much good in so many people.
