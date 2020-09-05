14 reasons to visit Kenosha

One of my favorite Midwest cities, Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in the news lately, and not in a good way. I wanted to take time to share a little about this place that I love for those who don’t know much about the city beyond the recent negative headlines.
For about two decades I’ve been taking little trips to the city of Kenosha every year or two for a variety of reasons. Sometimes I’ve been there twice a year, in both summer and winter. It’s become a favorite getaway spot — close enough for a day trip, but with enough to see and do to warrant an extended visit.
My most recent trip to Kenosha was in January for Kenosha Restaurant Week. We packed quite a bit into our visit. We had meals at Grab’s Burger Bar, Tuscany Bistro, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Harborside Common Ground and Twisted Cuisine. We visited the Kenosha History Museum, the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and walked along the lakefront. We stopped at three different breweries, two bakeries, an Italian market and deli and an art gallery. We shopped at the outlet mall. We visited the Jelly Belly Center. And no visit to Kenosha is complete without a stop at the Mars Cheese Castle, so we did some eating and shopping there on our way out of town.
I am confident that city will recover and rebuild from the damage to the downtown and return to the lovely, welcoming place that I know it as. Here are some of my favorite things about the Kenosha area.
1. The lakefront. Whenever we are in Kenosha, I like to spend as much time as I can near Lake Michigan — no matter what time of year it is. I love that there is so much accessible lakefront and parking is free. We’ve gone several times to Simmons Island Beach where there’s lots of open sandy space and a playground for kids, but I also love to visit Eichelman Park, where there’s a small sandy spot, a walking trail, some shady trees and parking is super easy.
2) Free attractions. When my kids were preschoolers and early elementary school-aged, Kenosha was a fabulous place to take them because there were several family-friendly things we could do for free, like the Jelly Belly Center, Kenosha Public Museum and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.
3) Civil War Museum. Besides the free museums mentioned above, there is a very nice state-of-the-art Civll War Museum the gives visitors a high-tech look at the heartbreak and devastation of the war, along with several detailed exhibits of artifacts.
4) Food. Kenosha is an amazing food town, and no matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find it there. Some of my favorites are House of Gerhard, which has wonderful authentic German specialties; Frank’s Diner, a nostalgic historic landmark that is the oldest continuously operating lunch car in the country; Ashling on the Lough, a lively Irish pub; the Brat Stop, a down-to-earth eatery with frequent live music where you can stock up on lots of cheese and dive into a delicious batch of fried cheese curds; the Hob Nob, a classic old-school Wisconsin supper club and Sazzy B, a fun, eclectic spot with an impressive upscale menu.
5) Shopping. From cute downtown specialty shops to high-end retail outlet stores at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets in the neighboring town, it’s a great place to shop ’til you are ready to drop.
6) Charter fishing. Last summer I visited Kenosha for a charter fishing trip on Lake Michigan. I had such a good time on this trip. I’m one of those gals who likes to hang out on a boat and likes to reel in a fish, but I don’t like touching worms or the fish. So, this was perfect for me since the captain of the Four Ever II took care of everything — providing all the equipment, setting up the poles and cleaning the fish. After we finished our excursion, we took our catch over to the Boat House Pub & Eatery and they cooked up our salmon and trout for lunch. You can’t get any fresher than that. It was an amazing meal.
7) Mars Cheese Castle. This iconic spot was rebuilt and moved just a tad from its original location when the highway was expanded about nine years ago. The new design resembles a true castle and it is a cheese-lover’s paradise, loaded with any kind of cheese you could imagine. There’s also lots of other specialty foods, a bakery, a cafe and a pub.
8) Wilmot Mountain. This is a cool winter attraction just outside Kenosha where you can ski, but it also has an awesome sledding hill. We’ve driven up for the day on a couple occasions just to take a few trips down the hill on tubes in single digit temps.
9) Bristol Reniassance Faire. This attraction, in neighboring Bristol, takes you back in time to the 1500s and is something every Midwesterner should experience at least once.
10) Breweries. Whenever we travel, we like to visit craft breweries for a flight and some bites. Kenosha has four craft breweries and also a German-style biergarten.
11) History. The city has an interesting automotive and industrial history that you can learn about at the Kenosha History Center and also a historic lighthouse and museum. You can even walk up the historic Southport light station for a breathtaking view.
12) Taste of Wisconsin. There have been several summers where I opted to skip the Taste of Chicago and drive up to Kenosha for their version, which offers many different food options, is less crowded, has close parking that is free and takes place on the lakefront at HarborPark.
13 Lodging options. On several of our visits we have stayed at the Wynham Garden Kenosha Harborside, which is the only hotel overlooking the lake and has stunning views, but we’ve also stayed at the new historic Stella Hotel and Ballroom, which opened recently in a 100-year-old art deco building and the Coffee Pot Inn, an adorable apartment above the historic Coffee Pot diner.
14) Electric streetcars. The historic electric streetcar system is one of the most charming features of downtown Kenosha. The two-mile loop runs along the shoreline and into the downtown business district. The colorful cars are each painted and lettered for a city in North America the operated such cars in the 1940s and '50s.
