14 reasons to visit Kenosha

One of my favorite Midwest cities, Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in the news lately, and not in a good way. I wanted to take time to share a little about this place that I love for those who don’t know much about the city beyond the recent negative headlines.

For about two decades I’ve been taking little trips to the city of Kenosha every year or two for a variety of reasons. Sometimes I’ve been there twice a year, in both summer and winter. It’s become a favorite getaway spot — close enough for a day trip, but with enough to see and do to warrant an extended visit.

My most recent trip to Kenosha was in January for Kenosha Restaurant Week. We packed quite a bit into our visit. We had meals at Grab’s Burger Bar, Tuscany Bistro, Mason’s Eatery & Pub, Harborside Common Ground and Twisted Cuisine. We visited the Kenosha History Museum, the Dinosaur Discovery Museum and walked along the lakefront. We stopped at three different breweries, two bakeries, an Italian market and deli and an art gallery. We shopped at the outlet mall. We visited the Jelly Belly Center. And no visit to Kenosha is complete without a stop at the Mars Cheese Castle, so we did some eating and shopping there on our way out of town.