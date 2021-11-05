5 family-friendly ways to take the fun inside when the temperatures drop outside

Brrrr! We knew it was coming, but when fall weather first hits it still catches us all a little off guard. So much for hours of outdoor fun in T-shirts and flip flops. When it just feels a little too brutal to spend much time outside with the kiddos, you have to be creative with bringing the fun indoors. Here are a few ideas to engage in some family fun without freezing.
Have a Paint Party
A lot of bars, restaurants and other venues have canvas painting nights where participants sip wine while trying to re-create a provided art image. You can do a family-friendly version at home. Scan the internet for fun images of kittens or cartoon characters or seasonal pictures. Get your supplies (you can even find these at the dollar stores!) and have a little party at home where each family member makes his or her own piece of art.
Have a Dance Party
Help the kids work off some energy with a living room dance party. Let them make a playlist, order a cheap disco ball online and dress up. Use your smart TV or computer to pull up music videos of your favorite songs and dance and sing along while you watch your favorite artists.
Designate a Game Night
Bring some fun to Monday nights or Tuesday nights or Thursday nights … or whatever night you choose. Put a time slot on the calendar (say, 6-7 p.m.) where everyone gathers for a game. You can rotate games or flip a coin to see who gets to pick the game that night. You can even make it a weeknight tradition — Monday is “Scrabble Night,” Tuesday is “Uno Night,” Wednesday is “Monopoly Night,” etc. You could also do a different theme each week. One week is word games, the next is trivia games, the following week card games, etc.
Get Crafty
Kids love to be able to make things they can display or give away as a gift. Start out with a large plastic bin and throughout the season, add to it with craft kits you might find in stores or online, useful items you might find in clearance bins or items from home, like paper towel or toilet paper rolls that you can turn into lots of things. When kids start complaining they are bored, bring out that little craft bin and let them use their imaginations.
Put on Your Chef’s Hat
Get your kids in the kitchen to create some comfort food, bake some treats or just take the load off mom and dad when it comes to mealtime. Cooking is a skill that kids will need throughout their lives, so the earlier the lessons being, the better. Make a trip to the library and check out a bunch of cookbooks and let your kids find some new recipes to try. They’ll have a great feeling of accomplishment in making something on their own or with minimal help from mom or dad.