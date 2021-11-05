5 family-friendly ways to take the fun inside when the temperatures drop outside

Brrrr! We knew it was coming, but when fall weather first hits it still catches us all a little off guard. So much for hours of outdoor fun in T-shirts and flip flops. When it just feels a little too brutal to spend much time outside with the kiddos, you have to be creative with bringing the fun indoors. Here are a few ideas to engage in some family fun without freezing.

Have a Paint Party

A lot of bars, restaurants and other venues have canvas painting nights where participants sip wine while trying to re-create a provided art image. You can do a family-friendly version at home. Scan the internet for fun images of kittens or cartoon characters or seasonal pictures. Get your supplies (you can even find these at the dollar stores!) and have a little party at home where each family member makes his or her own piece of art.

Have a Dance Party

Help the kids work off some energy with a living room dance party. Let them make a playlist, order a cheap disco ball online and dress up. Use your smart TV or computer to pull up music videos of your favorite songs and dance and sing along while you watch your favorite artists.

Designate a Game Night