'A Christmas Story' Comes Home schedule

"A Christmas Story" Comes Home, the annual tribute to the novel by Hammond native Jean Shepherd that was made into a movie in 1983, runs through Dec. 31 at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.

Put on by the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, the exhibit includes six animatronic scenes from the movie that appeared in the windows of Macy's Department Store in New York as well as a Santa Mountain complete with slide.

Closed Christmas Day, the exhibit is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas and New Year's Eves.

Special events include:

Mommy's Little Piggy Eating Contest 10 a.m. Dec. 21. Channel your inner Randy Parker by eating mashed potatoes sans hands in age groups — 4-7, 8-12, 13-17, and 18 and older. Entry fee is canned food/non-perishable items to benefit the Northwest Indiana Food Bank. Register online or at 9:30 on event day. Stick around after competing to view the exhibit, watch "A Christmas Story," decorate a cookie, create a craft, vote on your favorite tree and take a picture with Santa.

Photos on Santa's Mountain

Get a picture with the Big Guy on Santa's Mountain for $6, including a slide into cottony snow.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 20

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 24

Wag Your Tail Wednesdays

Bring your pets for photos with Santa on Wag Your Tail Wednesdays.

Photos with dogs and cats only are $6 each. Donations for local shelters also will be accepted.

Dec. 18

For more information, visit www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory