A first pandemic road trip

The last time we took an overnight trip was the first weekend in March. We went to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. We dined at some fabulous places without a worry. We shopped without standing six feet apart. We didn’t wear masks. We didn’t use hand sanitizer.
The kids were still in school. Sports teams were still playing to large crowds. People were still hopping on planes at crowded airports. We had no idea what was in store for us in the following weeks.
What a different world it is now. For a lot of people, travel plans were canceled or postponed. Everything shut down for a while. Those in the travel and hospitality and tourism fields have seen their business plummet as we try to hide from this virus or outsmart it with masks, physical distance and hand sanitizer. No one knows how long it will go on.
After many months at home, I decided to plan a little family trip before summer is gone and do it as safely as possible. We’re taking a risk almost every time we leave the house, but I planned out our trip carefully and felt comfortable with what was on the itinerary.
We spent multiple days in the state of Michigan, where masks are mandatory and everyone seemed to be wearing them everywhere we went.
I filled the itinerary with mostly things that could be done outdoors — bike riding, gardens, walks, a boat ride, a zoo.
We ate some of our meals in the car or hotel room to avoid spending time in dining rooms. I packed sandwich fixings, disposable utensils and lots of snacks, and our hotel rooms had a refrigerator or kitchenette so we could keep our food cold and eat among just ourselves. When we did dine out, we tried to stay outdoors.
One thing we noticed in several places we dined was that there were no paper menus. You’d have a QR code on the table that you could scan on your phone and it would bring up the menu. One server told me that a lot of places in the state are doing that to avoid having paper or plastic menus.
The hotels we stayed in are taking a number of steps to keep guests safe. Housekeeping didn’t come in during our stay to limit exposure, check-in was almost touchless and check out was touchless.
Coffee makers were removed from rooms, but prepared cups were available in the lobby. There were no pens and paper, menus or other things in rooms that are often touched by a lot of hands. A hotel that normally has a buffet fixed up breakfasts in to-go containers. Hand sanitizing stations were placed everywhere. Our remote controls were sanitized and in plastic. Extra cleaning and sanitizing was being done in rooms.
Every time I was in a lobby or other area in a hotel I saw someone sanitizing something — doors handles, windows, tables, pens. Plexiglass was placed between any check-in desk or cash register.
Swimming pools and indoor recreation areas were closed, and so were some tables in common areas. Masks were required indoors. Arcade games were moved outside under a tent. Outdoor seating areas were available for lounging.
The attractions we visited had markings on the ground to help people distance, and had one-way signs for entrances and exits. Arrangements could be made online to avoid handling cash or tickets at the entrance.
It was a lovely few days away from the four walls of home that I’ve been staring at day in and day out for close to five months now. Everyone has a different level of comfort for what they’re doing to avoid exposing themselves to COVID-19. I felt like we took all the precautions we could and that at each place we stopped the businesses and employees were doing their part to also ensure the safety of guests and customers.
It was definitely the strangest trip we’ve ever taken, but I did find one upside — I didn’t have to nudge teenagers to smile for the camera when they had on masks covering half of their faces.
