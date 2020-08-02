A first pandemic road trip

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last time we took an overnight trip was the first weekend in March. We went to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. We dined at some fabulous places without a worry. We shopped without standing six feet apart. We didn’t wear masks. We didn’t use hand sanitizer.

The kids were still in school. Sports teams were still playing to large crowds. People were still hopping on planes at crowded airports. We had no idea what was in store for us in the following weeks.

What a different world it is now. For a lot of people, travel plans were canceled or postponed. Everything shut down for a while. Those in the travel and hospitality and tourism fields have seen their business plummet as we try to hide from this virus or outsmart it with masks, physical distance and hand sanitizer. No one knows how long it will go on.

After many months at home, I decided to plan a little family trip before summer is gone and do it as safely as possible. We’re taking a risk almost every time we leave the house, but I planned out our trip carefully and felt comfortable with what was on the itinerary.

We spent multiple days in the state of Michigan, where masks are mandatory and everyone seemed to be wearing them everywhere we went.