HOBART — This weekend marks the unofficial start of autumn, which means it’s time for the sound of the crisp crunch of fresh ripened apples and the rustle of towering stalks of corn waiting for harvest.
But before the ears are reaped at County Line Orchard’s field in Hobart, it is living a life of mystery as a maze. The orchard’s corn mazes have been a part of the fun and adventure for the whole family for several years.
This is the second year County Line has partnered with Culver’s restaurants to create a themed maze as part of the Thank You Farmers project.
It’s one of five bee-themed corn mazes Culver’s is helping sponsor across the country. The restaurant’s Thank You Farmers Project started in 2013 and has donated nearly $2 million to advancing agricultural education and helping people understand why it’s so important to support those who provide food for the world’s growing population.
The honeybee theme also is an homage to the importance of bees to agriculture. According to the orchard’s web site, County Line works with local beekeeper, Ken Theis, stating, “Without his hard work and busy bees, we wouldn’t have the delicious local honey for our guests to enjoy every fall.” The bee theme also can be seen in the honeybee shirts worn by the orchard staff.
Orchard spokesman Ryan Richardson said planning for the maze begins almost as soon as the busy fall season ends and the previous corn maze is harvested.
The orchard works with the designers hired by Culver’s to make sure it includes all the features and logos for the new year’s maze. The actual planting of the field corn takes place in June.
“We’ll double-plant the corn,” Richardson said. “
"We go east to west, then north to south so it is extra thick. We let it grow to about 8 or 10 inches high, then take a lawnmower equipped with a GPS program that tells us where to cut. Culver’s has the specifications of what to put in with the design, and they ask for final approval.”
As the corn grows, the orchard makes sure the paths don’t fill in. The rest of the work is all done by the corn, which this year grew to a height of 8 feet or more.
Richardson said some years the corn is shorter and people can see nearby cellphone towers they can use as a point of reference. He said it was a good growing season, so visitors are going to be on their own with just the corn and the sky to look at this year.
Maze open through end of October
The maze opened Wednesday and will be open until Oct. 28. The orchard usually gets about 300,000 visitors during the two-month fall season, and about half of them try their luck in the maze.
Richardson said each person gets a map of the honeycomb-shaped layout to help them find their way, and a person who doesn’t dawdle can complete it in about 30 to 35 minutes. If they stop to check out the 10 checkpoints that contain trivia questions they can answer, it could take up to 45 minutes, he said.
For the directionally challenged or those who lose their map, it could take longer to finish, but Richardson said the staff always does a check at the end of the day to make sure everyone is accounted for and no one is left to wander the maze after the orchard closes for the day.
As part of the partnership, Culver’s provides a few helpful hints for surviving the maze, such as: don’t be fooled by the myth that keeping to the right on the maze walls will always lead you to an exit, or no maze path should be used more than twice, and, if a new path leads you to a junction you’ve seen before, retrace your steps to where you entered it.
Jessie Kreke, Culver’s senior marketing manager, said, “The corn mazes are such a natural way for us to celebrate agriculture and give our guests the chance to connect a bit more to their food.”
The orchard also has partnered again with Albanese candy to create a second maze for the kids. It’s a little less intimidating, because it's made in a 1-acre soy bean field adjacent to the corn maze.
Richardson said the soy bean maze only takes about 15 minutes to traverse because the soy beans only grow to a maximum of waste high. Instead of a honeybee, the kids’ maze has a huge Gummy Bear as part of the design.
“When the weather gets cool, people put on a sweatshirt and head out for some family fun,” Richardson said.
And they have never lost anyone in the mazes.
Yet.