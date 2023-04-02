Fans of housewares of all types would definitely enjoy checking out the new and trendy products and appliances at The Inspired Home Show, a convention that is held annually in Chicago.

The Inspired Home Show, formerly known as The International Home and Housewares Show, was held in early March at at Chicago's McCormick Place.

While walking throughout the kitchen areas of the exhibit floors, one of the big trends happening now is that manufacturers are targeting consumers who are interested in entertaining at home.

Products seen this year at the show featured many innovative appliances to help make various meals in multipurpose cookware that would be perfect for a party, bright and colorful plate ware, items such as whimsical tea kettles and cups, which are ideal for tea parties and also products emblazoned with popular animated characters or those inspired by TV shows.

Although people are going out to eat more these days, after the pandemic, there are still more consumers interested in staying home and making their home environment more pleasant and guest friendly as well.

Bright colors and whimsical decor as well as ethnic-inspired designs in plate ware were among highlights. Among companies showcasing standout plate ware were TarHong and Oxford. GHA also showcased sunflower-emblazoned glassware such as cups, bowls and pitchers.

Other fun appliances were highlighted in Select brands which annually showcases a variety of Disney-inspired products from Mickey Mouse Popcorn Machines to Mickey Waffle Makers.

Celebrities continue to make splashes in the housewares scene. On the show floor were offerings from Paris Hilton to Dolly Parton.

Also seen at the show were Pizza Ovens by Ooni, which allows for pizzas to be made easily at home. Ooni carries a collection of indoor/outdoor pizza ovens.

Consumers will like the offerings from the company Cuckoo, which features a range of multi-cookers, an Air Oven, Air Grill, Rice Cookers and more.

Lodge offers a collection of cast iron products in its attractive-looking Yellowstone collection. The products can be used for indoor or outdoor cooking.

Show attendees also had the opportunity to watch a variety of celebrity chefs prepare recipes in The Inspired Home's Cooking Theatre. Among the chefs appearing at the show were Rick Bayless and Gale Gand.

For more information about future Inspired Home Shows, visit theinspiredhomeshow.com.