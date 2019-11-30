Since the 19th Century, advent calendars have been used to count down the days until the birth of Jesus.
In a traditional version, a window opened every day for four weeks before Christmas reveals a sacred image to awaken a spiritual anticipation.
Though the religious versions still abound, local retailers have a more secular take on the tradition.
Aldi has entered the 2019 holiday season with 12 products that count down to the holiday.
“Building on the success of our Wine and Cheese Advent Calendars from last year, we have expanded our offerings to include something for everyone,” said Hannah Brunsen, a spokeswoman for Aldi.
“We have calendars for the beer enthusiast, cheese lover, chocoholic, wine aficionado and toy collector.”
The two adult-beverage collections from Aldi include wine and beer assortments. The wine edition runs $69.99, and the beer calendar costs $49.99.
“The Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar will feature 24 unique wines (187 ml. bottles) from some of the most popular wine growing regions around the world,” Brunsen said.
“Knowing that vino and cheese make for a perfect holiday pairing, the cheeses included in the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar were all selected based on the schedule of wines so they can be enjoyed together.”
A “Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year” calendar will also be available at Aldi locations across Northwest Indiana, icnluding Hammond Schererville and Crown Point, on Dec. 4.
“The Beer Advent Calendar will include a variety of imported beers from Ireland, Germany and Belgium for a total of 24 bottles,” Brunsen said.
“This year’s expanded line of Advent calendar offerings set us apart. Unlike other retailers, we truly have something for everyone — from the wine connoisseur to the pet lover.”
No dog gets left behind at Aldi with the OmegaSnax Dog Advent Calendar, made from Atlantic salmon and sweet potatoes.
Kids can enjoy advent calendar themes from well-known brands such as Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, and Barbie.
Michaels features an advent calendar collection for 2019 as well, with options available online or in-store. Online prices range from $29.99 to $81.49.
A Michaels representative for the Merrillville location confirmed multiple advent calendars, including a red farm truck, a Christmas tree, and basic holiday themed rectangles.
She said the red farm truck and the Christmas tree options work well for adults, since they are reminiscent of old childhood Christmas themes.
Small gifts and candy can fit into the drawers of these custom-shaped calendars.
Michaels hosts kids club events from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays in the store at 2384 E. 79th Ave. in Merrillville. Parents can shop while store team members build snowmen and other holiday-related crafts with the kids.
Linda O'Leary, who works at the Little Green Apple, a Hallmark store in Crown Point, said she is particularly fond of one advent calendar her store offers.
“I like the one that’s shaped like the house that lights up. The roof is red, and it’s (made out of) balsa wood. It’s really M cool lit up, “ O'Leary said.
The piece also features drawers for treats, a design of a winter scene with a tree in the center, and costs $89.99. A tall Santa Claus calendar with pullout drawers is also available for the same price.
O'Leary mentioned a fun alternative countdown for kids with the “Itty-Bitty”-line of calendars. The two hangable, cloth calendars include a small, plush stuffed animal to move from day to day. Kids can choose between Santa and baby Jesus plush options.
Small, flat cardboard calendars are also at the Little Green Apple, with prices starting at $3.99. These have pop-open windows, with themes including Rudolph, nativity, Charlie Brown, gingerbread house, and Disney’s "Frozen."
O'Leary mentioned that some of its advent calendars sold out last year.
A Costco representative in Merrillville confirmed it had sold out of its beer and wine advent calendars. However, a Lego-countdown calendar for kids was still available.