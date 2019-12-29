Advocate for the dead: Merrilee Frey helps those who can no longer speak for themselves

CROWN POINT — In her seven years as the Lake County coroner, Merrilee Frey has primarily prided herself on one thing — taking every initial death call, no matter the time of day.
Frey said this is to ensure no mistakes are made and that every case worth investigating is given the agency’s full attention.
“No coroner does that,” she said. “None.”
When she began her nursing career more than 30 years ago, Frey said she never saw herself in her current position. She later decided to run for the office after being inspired by a past Allen County coroner, who taught a forensic medical course in Fort Wayne that Frey attended.
Frey said the woman, Leslie Cook, told her that more nurses were needed in the role of coroner since there were only eight at that time. Although it isn’t necessary for a coroner in Indiana to have a medical background, Frey believes it has helped her tremendously through the years.
“In Indiana, the voters determine who they choose to be in that office,” Frey said. “And I certainly think it must be somebody with a background in a health care related field because it would be quite difficult to make the decisions on when you need to conduct a death investigation in many of the cases.”
Frey said the coroner’s office is required by state law to investigate all homicides, accidental deaths, suicides or anything that appears suspicious. But if the person clearly died of natural causes, such as a medical condition, it is not necessary to pursue the matter further.
In some situations where they are unable to determine the manner and cause of death, it can be ruled undetermined. But Frey said this is very rare.
Frey said when a death call comes in, she’s asking the on-site investigators a litany of questions to get an idea of the scene and how the person could’ve died.
“I want to know what city, where at — Is it in a home, is it in a hospital, is it in an alley? Then I want to know now what we see, who is there, the position of the body. I want to know what clothing, male or female, race, age if possible, height, weight, medical history and the circumstances surrounding the situation at time. I also want to know who is present at the scene, including law enforcement, family members, crime lab technicians,” she said. “The body tells the truth, always.”
Frey said she always makes sure to err on the side of caution. If she’s not 100% certain on the manner of death, it becomes an automatic coroner’s case and the body then is thoroughly examined by one of the county's two pathologists, who specialize in autopsies and are contracted through the Lake County Board of Commissioners.
“Each case is unique in its own way. It could appear as a natural death and later when we arrive at a scene we can learn otherwise,” Frey said. “There’s too much room for error, and my name is on it. I never want to miss an opportunity to conduct a death investigation if it is necessary.”
Frey, who has worked to lower the amount of opioid and infant deaths in the area, said autopsies are being conducted almost every day at the county facility on West 93rd Avenue in Crown Point, except for Sunday when the pathologists are generally off.
While the coroner’s office is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, death investigators — or deputy coroners — are there 24/7, with at least two working each of the three different shifts.
Frey said they are required to take a five-day course with the Indiana State Coroners Training Board, where they learn things like how to investigate a homicide, work with family and transport the body. After the class, they take an exam to become a certified death investigator.
Frey, who is in her second term as coroner, said Lake County investigates about 1,500 deaths each year, and unlike many counties, Lake County is able to bring the bodies — which are stored in a temperature-controlled environment — to the office and then conduct on-site examinations in the same location.
“We are very blessed to have everything under one roof,” she said.
Although Frey enjoys her job, the role isn’t without its difficulties.
“Our hearts get ripped out, and I sometimes cry. How can I not?” Frey admitted. “It affects us, and it can come out in nightmares. So, it’s important we take care of ourselves.”
That same care also is extended to be people who find themselves being examined at the Lake County coroner’s office.
“I look at it from the perspective that this already occurred, so how can I best help them now — that makes me feel good about the work that I do,” Frey said. “As a nurse, I still have an opportunity to care for people, even if they lost their life. … I am their advocate. I am their eyes, their ears, their voice. Because if I don’t do my job well, who’s going to stand up for them?”